Patna, July 12: In a redux of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka and sand trader Ramakant Yadav's murder a few days ago, a trader from Patna, Vikram Jha, owner of Trishna Mart, was gunned down in a late-night incident in the Zakariapur area under Ram Krishna Nagar Police Station limits on Friday. The incident occurred around 11 P.M. when unidentified bike-borne assailants fired at Jha and fled the scene immediately. Local residents rushed him to the hospital, but officials later confirmed that Jha succumbed to his injuries, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Jha, originally from Darbhanga, had established Trishna Mart as a trusted grocery store in the Zakariapur area, and his untimely death has sparked anxiety and fear in the local business community and residents. SP (East) confirmed the incident, stating: “We are investigating the case from all angles. Statements of local witnesses are being recorded.” Preliminary investigation suggests that old rivalry or a transaction dispute related to business may have led to the attack, but no arrests have been made yet. Will Not Spare Any Criminal: Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey on Gopal Khemka Murder Case.

Police teams are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The incident has highlighted growing concerns about the safety of traders in Patna, with business associations demanding immediate action and increased security measures from the administration. In recent days, high-profile cases such as the Gopal Khemka murder case and the deadly attack on sand trader Ramakant Yadav have raised alarm among the business fraternity in the city. Bihar: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Vows to Take Strict Action in Gopal Khemka Murder Case.

“If the culprits are not arrested soon, traders will be forced to launch protests to demand justice and safety,” a business association representative warned. Gopal Khemka was gunned down just outside his residential apartment at Gandhi Maidan, while sand trader Ramakant Yadav was killed outside his home in Naubatpur area. Trishna Mart was known as a reliable neighbourhood store, and Vikram Jha was respected for his straightforward dealing and helpful nature. His murder has left his family and the community in deep grief, intensifying the sense of insecurity among Patna’s traders and residents alike.

