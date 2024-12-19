NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Universal Sompo and Sompo Care have been successfully making collaborative efforts at enhancing health and wellbeing across borders, in alignment with the Skill India Mission. The project under this collaboration is being implemented throughout 2024 and will continue through 2025. This project involves providing Indian nursing care personnel with nine months of comprehensive training in India. Upon completion of the training and the acquisition of a residence status as a specified skilled worker in Japan, these professionals can work as full-time employees at Sompo Care facilities in Japan.

The significant cost of training, including tuition fees and living expenses, poses a challenge for many aspiring candidates. To address this challenge, Universal Sompo has stepped forward to support the "International Mobility Program". Until now, this initiative supported 75 eligible healthcare workers from India by providing them with comprehensive training in Japanese language (Level N4) as well as nursing care and offering them rewarding careers in Japan. The training is being conducted by experienced Japanese and Indian trainers, delivered in an offline format at designated centres.

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance said, "We are pleased to be part of the Skill India Mission along with SOMPO Care Inc. The 'International Mobility Program' will boost the skills of Indian healthcare personnel and give them a chance to experience global culture. This opportunity will help them grow as individuals and achieve great milestones in their careers. We wish them all the best for this new journey."

Speaking about the collaboration, Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson & Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems Private Limited said, "This partnership is a significant step towards strengthening the bond between India and Japan. By addressing the global demand for skilled nursing professionals and filling the gap in healthcare services, the Skill India Mission will empower Indian nurses and contribute to the global healthcare ecosystem."

Japan's aging population has created a significant demand for skilled nursing care workers. This presents a unique opportunity for Indian professionals to contribute to the Japanese healthcare system while gaining valuable international experience. Successful candidates are securing up to five years of employment, at a minimum, under favourable applicable Japanese laws and regulation. Through this initiative, both organizations are committed to fostering global health standards and empowering skilled professionals to take on critical roles in healthcare systems worldwide.

