Business News | US Business Leaders Express Optimism on Chinese Economy During Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): Several top US business leaders expressed optimism about the Chinese economy and future US-China economic cooperation during the ongoing meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The remarks were shared by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a social media post following the Trump-Xi talks.

Also Read | 'King': Is Abhishek Bachchan's Viral 'Leaked' Photo From Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film Fake?.

The spokesperson described the comments as "Optimism among U.S. business leaders" after the high-level discussions between the two countries.

Among those quoted was Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, who said, "I have a good feeling about these talks. I think it will be good results."

Also Read | Prakasam Bus Fire: 36 Passengers Narrowly Escape As Private Travel Bus Catches Fire in Andhra Pradesh’s District.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, said, "I think China has a vibrant economy."

Jensen Huang, President and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, said, "The single most important thing China is already doing is seeing an artificial intelligence."

Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent Corp, also expressed confidence in China's economic outlook.

"I think the Chinese economy has a very good outlook," Anderson said.

Jane Fraser, Chairwoman and CEO of Citigroup, said she hoped the talks would provide "more stability and shared flow opportunities for two great countries."

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, described the moment as important for both countries.

"This is a very exciting moment, and hopefully we can move our two countries forward in peace," Fink stated.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday met representatives of major US companies accompanying President Trump during his official visit to China.

According to a release by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Representatives from major American companies, including Apple, Meta, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Visa, Micron Technology, Mastercard and the New York Stock Exchange were present during the interaction.

Li Qiang said earlier talks between President Xi Jinping and President Trump had provided "strategic guidance" for bilateral relations.

"Against the backdrop of increasing instability and uncertainty in the current international situation, maintaining candid and smooth dialogue and communication between China and the United States, and actively safeguarding a stable and healthy bilateral relationship, is not only of great significance to both countries but will also inject certainty and positive energy into the cause of global peace and development," Li said.

President Trump departed for his three-day official visit to China on Tuesday. The visit marks Trump's seventh face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping and the first trip by a US President to China since 2017. Trade is expected to remain one of the key topics during the discussions between the two leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)