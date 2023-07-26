GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Interventional Cardiologist and Director at Symbiosis Speciality Hospital Mumbai, announced the integration of the latest Optical coherence tomography system (OCT), Optis Mobile Next, with Ultreon® technology at the Symbiosis Speciality Hospital. The hospital has become one of the first healthcare facilities in India to equip itself with this state-of-the-art imaging system, revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

OCT is a novel imaging technique that uses infrared light to produce high-resolution images of the coronary arteries within the body. It provides cardiologists with accurate information regarding plaque morphology, stent and balloon dimensions, and post-stent deployment assessment, thus leads to complete stent expansion and therefore better long-term outcomes. Integrating AI with the latest Ultreon® software enhances the interpretation of OCT images by automatically detecting various parameters, enabling cardiologists to make informed decisions.

By incorporating the latest Optical coherence tomography system (OCT), Optis Mobile Next, with Ultreon® technology, Dr Ankur thinks that this will revolutionize the field of interventional cardiology in India. With exceptional image quality, precise measurements, and automated parameter detection, this advanced imaging modality sets a new standard for diagnosing and treating heart disease. Cardiologists can perform complex procedures with precision as it adds OCT to its complex angioplasty cases, such as Left Main Bifurcation, and Rotablation.

While using this advanced technology in India, Dr. Ankur Phatarpekar, Interventional Cardiologist and Director at Symbiosis Speciality Hospital Mumbai said, “I have performed several cases using this advanced modality of OCT with AI, which empowers cardiologists to perform angioplasties with ease and accuracy which has led to improved results."

Recently, Symbiosis Speciality Hospital had the privilege of hosting Dr Giulio Guagliumi, a globally renowned proctor for OCT from Milan, Italy. While highlighting the importance of OCT, Dr Giulio Guagliumi said, "OCT's approach to angioplasty dramatically contributes to better patient outcomes. With the integration of artificial intelligence, this technology seamlessly synchronizes with angiography, enabling physicians to provide treatment options with utmost precision.”

According to recent market research, the demand for advanced imaging technologies in cardiology is rising. The integration of AI in OCT imaging is expected to drive market growth further, as it enhances diagnostic accuracy and procedural efficiency. The OCT Optis Mobile Next with Ultreon® introduced by Dr Ankur Phatarpekar to Symbiosis Specialty Hospital is poised to enhance the hospital's diagnostic capabilities, improve procedural accuracy, and ultimately contribute to better patient care.

