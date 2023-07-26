Popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti sure knows how to live life King size. The Qubool Hai beauty who's missing from the television scenario is currently busy being an influencer and enjoying holidays with her BFFs. From Mauritius to the Maldives, Surbhi's Instagram account is filled with pictures from her holidays and we are envying her for it. And while the girl is busy enjoying all the sandy beaches, we are also bookmarking her holiday looks for our future references. Surbhi Jyoti Looks Mesmerising in Embellished Off-White Lehenga Choli (View Pics).

From smart co-ord sets to flowy dresses and warm cardigans, Surbhi's holiday wardrobe is packed with all things essential. Be it mountains or beaches, she's sorted when it comes to her holidays and probably has the best wardrobe that will strike a chord with all the girls next door. If you love prints or even if you are a fan of solid colours, Surbhi's Instagram account is the place you should check out right away. She will certainly help you find the right dresses or the ones that are in trend these days. To elaborate more on her holiday-style file, let's check out a few of her pictures. Surbhi Jyoti Looks Chic in a Sleeveless White Top and Loose Green Trousers (View Pics).

If Co-ord Sets Are Your Thing

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Keeping it Casual

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

All Layered Up

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Sand, Sea and Pose!

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Comfy Dresses For Win

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Beach Vibes

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Orange is the New Black

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

So, when are you packing your bags with the prettiest holiday dresses?

