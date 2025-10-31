PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited (Utssav, The Company), (NSE Code: UTSSAV), one of the leading manufacturers of 18K, 20K, and 22K CZ gold, plain gold, and gold & diamond jewellery, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 476.46 Cr, YoY growth of 67.16%

- EBITDA of ₹ 45.03 Cr, YoY growth of 183.66%

- EBITDA Margin of 9.45%, YoY growth of 388 Bps

- PAT of ₹ 29.42 Cr, YoY growth of 197.92%

- PAT Margin of 6.17%, YoY growth of 271 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 12.09, YoY growth of 123.48%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr Pankajkumar Jagawat, Managing Director of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited, said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance in H1 FY26, with revenue growing by 67% year-on-year, driven by strong demand across domestic and export markets, along with healthy volume growth of 25%. Our continued focus on design innovation, product diversification, and operational efficiency has yielded positive results, leading to a significant improvement in profitability.

As we move into the festive season and the second half of the year, we remain committed to maintaining the same momentum and strengthening our design innovation, expanding our customer base, and delivering sustainable growth through innovation and disciplined execution.

