Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented its annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25, billed to be the biggest budget so far in the history of the state.

The Budget for the year 2024-25, tabled by the state's finance minister Suresh Khanna, was to the tune of Rs 736,437.71 crore.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Acquitted by Seoul Court in Controversial 2015 Merger Case.

New schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore (Rs 24,863.57 crore) have also been included in the budget. In the budget of the state government, maximum emphasis has been laid on women, youth, farmers and employment generation.

The budget of Yogi Adityanath-led government included revenue receipts of Rs 60,6802.40 lakh and capital receipts of Rs 114,531.42 lakh.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Upcoming Celestial Event.

Apart from this, the share of tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 488,902.84 lakh. This includes its tax revenue of Rs 270,086 crore and the state's share in central taxes of Rs 218,816.84 crore.

In the budget of this financial year, there is an expenditure of Rs 5 lakh 32 thousand 655 crore 33 lakh (Rs 5.32,655.33 crore) on the revenue account, while Rs 2 lakh 3 thousand 782 crore 38 lakh (Rs 2.03,782.38 crore) is on the capital account.

Further, the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 86,530.51 crore, which is 3.46 per cent of the estimated gross state domestic product for the year. The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed as fiscal deficit. It is an indication of the total borrowings that may be needed by the government.

"The 2024-25 Yogi government budget will bring prosperity to the people of the state. It will speed up development and will move forward to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy...We are always ready for elections. Every sector according to its requirements has been taken care of...," finance minister Khanna told reporters before tabling the Budget.

Speaking on his government's budget Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "This is the state's largest budget of over Rs 7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state. " (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)