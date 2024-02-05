Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the estimated financial figures for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha today, February 5. This includes statements detailing the projected receipts and expenditures for the current financial year. Additionally, she will give a statement under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006, outlining the government's commitment to prudent financial practices and responsible budget management. A video shared by news agency, ANI showed statement copies arriving in the Parliament. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Set to Respond to 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address in Lok Sabha Today, BJP Mandates Presence of MPs.

Statement Copies Arrive in Parliament:

