PNN

New Delhi [India], April 13: Maitribodh Parivaar Charitable Trust - a socio-spiritual organization, today launched Maitri Sanskar Value Education Curriculum, inspired by values and principles of their founder-visionary and global humanitarian Maitreya Dadashreeji at Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya in the presence of eminent dignitaries from the field of education, Indian Administrative Services, banking and others.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of NEU vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Based on five basic core values, the Maitri Sanskar curriculum aims to empower children by letting them explore their inner wisdom through fun, joy, experimentation, discussions, and introspection. This journey will equip them with innate values, harnessing their inner strength to navigate through real world challenges.

The curriculum includes a composite collection of inspirational stories of real-life people who have lived those values, short videos, role plays, poems and songs making the learning process engaging and interesting. This curriculum is intended for children in their early childhood formative years, gradually progressing from Grade 1 to Grade 8.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Reportedly Developing New Feature To Allow iOS Users To Track View Count of Channel Updates.

Today's children and youth live in an era marked by increased competitiveness, societal pressure, feeling of inadequacy, stress disorders and resultant mental health issues. Boosting their Emotional Quotient and social skills is crucial for their overall development and well-being, to make them future ready and thrive in the fast-paced world. The Maitri Sanskar curriculum serves as an inner compass cultivating core value, empowering them to make decisions with clarity, compassion and confidence.

MaitriBodh Parivaar is a socio-spiritual organization led by a global family of friends working tirelessly to uplift human consciousness through Love, Transformation and Selfless Service. Originating in India, in 2013, MaitriBodh Parivaar has since spread across the globe with presence in Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, North and South America with thousands of connected Volunteers. The vision of MaitriBodh Parivaar is to help raise the consciousness of humanity, laying the foundation for a happy, peaceful and sustainable world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)