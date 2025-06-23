VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 23: In a bold move to strengthen its presence in India's hospitality market, VD Rooms has announced its strategic expansion across four major states -- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, VD Rooms aims to tap into high-potential markets by acquiring underperforming hotels and converting them into fully functional, customer-first properties under the VD Rooms brand.

Founded with a vision to deliver affordable yet premium hospitality experiences, VD Rooms is a fast-growing hotel brand known for its customer-centric approach, modern infrastructure, and consistency in service. The brand has built a strong reputation in the Western India market and is now taking a significant step forward to scale its footprint while maintaining its core value of prioritizing customer satisfaction.

"Our expansion is not just about growing numbers, it's about growing value -- for our customers, our partners, and the hospitality ecosystem," said Chandan Yadav, Founder of VD Rooms. "As travel patterns evolve and customer expectations rise, we believe this is the right time to build a stronger, more accessible network of hotels across India. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan are not only high-demand travel hubs but also offer immense potential for transformation in the mid-scale hotel segment."

As part of its expansion strategy, VD Rooms will acquire hotels struggling with low occupancy and operational inefficiencies, particularly those that have not been able to attract consistent customer traffic. By bringing these properties under the VD Rooms umbrella, the company aims to revamp infrastructure, standardize operations, and create unified brand experiences that ensure guest satisfaction and loyalty. These hotels will undergo extensive upgrades in amenities, cleanliness, service quality, and digital enablement to match VD Rooms' established standards.

"We see a clear opportunity in acquiring hotels that aren't performing well," added Chandan Yadav. "Many of these properties have the potential -- they just need the right branding, systems, and customer-focused approach. Our plan is to breathe new life into them by improving infrastructure and integrating them into the VD Rooms brand, which customers already trust."

VD Rooms offer a range of rooms from standard to premium, including Classic, Deluxe, Suite, Queen, and King with Jacuzzi. The expansion is also a response to changing customer behaviors, with travellers increasingly seeking clean, affordable, tech-enabled, and reliably serviced stays. VD Rooms plans to double down on features such as seamless booking, contactless check-ins, responsive customer support, and high-quality amenities -- even in budget or mid-tier properties -- to ensure every guest has a consistent and memorable experience.

Looking ahead, VD Rooms is committed to delivering smart growth while staying aligned with customer needs. The brand is actively exploring partnerships with local property owners, technology providers, and regional tourism boards to enhance its offerings and reach. Future plans include digital transformation initiatives, sustainability programs, and loyalty incentives that provide added value to both customers and property owners under the VD Rooms brand.

India's hotel industry, while recovering steadily post-pandemic, still grapples with inconsistent service levels and high fragmentation, especially in the budget and mid-scale segments. VD Rooms aims to bridge this gap by creating a network of high-quality, standardized hotels that deliver exceptional guest experiences across multiple states. By acquiring underutilized properties and turning them into valuable assets, the company not only promotes business resilience but also supports tourism development and local employment.

Driven by a customer-first mindset, VD Rooms has always put user preferences at the heart of its growth. The current expansion reflects the company's dedication to making travel more comfortable, reliable, and accessible for everyone, especially in underserved regions and cities with growing hospitality demands.

With its latest expansion across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan, VD Rooms is set to reshape India's hospitality landscape. By acquiring underperforming properties and transforming them into high-quality stays, the brand promises to deliver on its mission of serving customer needs with excellence, innovation, and integrity. As VD Rooms continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its vision: to be India's most trusted and accessible hotel brand for modern travellers.

VD Rooms is a rising hotel brand headquartered in Surat, dedicated to providing modern, reliable, and customer-focused hospitality experiences. With a growing portfolio of properties, the brand is committed to redefining value in India's mid-tier hotel segment through innovation, quality service, and strategic growth initiatives.

