VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ), a leading AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform is thrilled to announce its successful collaboration with Happilo, a renowned brand in the health food industry, for an innovative coupon campaign on Zomato.

Also Read | Google-Backed Cropin Technology Launches Open-Source AI Model 'Aksara' To Empower Farmers and Agriculture Ecosystem.

The campaign, which lasted for 12 days, saw remarkable engagement from consumers, with a total of 1,13,056 coupon scratches counted during the duration. Leveraging Zomato's extensive reach and Vertoz's expertise in the digital landscape, the campaign aimed to promote Happilo's premium range of health foods and encourage customer interaction through exciting coupon offers.

"We are thrilled with the success of our coupon campaign in partnership with Vertoz on Zomato," said Vikas D. Nahar, Founder of Happilo. "This initiative allowed us to connect with a large audience of health-conscious consumers and showcase the quality and variety of our products. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Vertoz further to expand our reach and impact in the market."

Also Read | IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Faf Du Plessis Reacts After Fifth Consecutive Loss, Says 'Cricket Is Tough When Your Confidence Is Down'.

Commenting on the achievement, Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman of Vertoz, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated with Happilo for this campaign and are proud of the exceptional results achieved. This successful partnership highlights Vertoz's commitment to delivering innovative and effective advertising solutions that drive tangible results for our clients."

The coupon campaign on Zomato marks another milestone in Vertoz's journey of delivering impactful digital solutions and fostering successful partnerships with leading brands across various industries.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Richa Chikara

Lead Corporate Communication

Email: richa.chikara@vertoz.com

Phone: +91 22 6142 6067 / +1 (646) 895 6969

Vertoz:

Vertoz is an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, offering Digital Advertising and Monetization (MadTech) and Digital Identity and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.

Happilo:

Happilo is a renowned health food brand that offers a wide range of premium quality nuts, dried fruits, and seeds. Committed to promoting healthy living and well-being, Happilo provides nutritious and delicious snacks that cater to the evolving dietary preferences and lifestyles of consumers worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)