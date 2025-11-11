VMPL

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], November 11: The 3rd Convocation of SRM University, Haryana, was held today at its Sonepat campus with great pomp and academic fervour. The ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, who presided as the Chief Guest.

The gathering also included distinguished dignitaries--Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions; Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Hon'ble Chancellor of SRM University, Haryana; along with the University leadership including the Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Registrar.

During the ceremony, more than 1,800 students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes were conferred their degrees. The University also honoured several Gold Medalists for their exemplary academic performance and contributions to research and co-curricular excellence.

This year's convocation marks a high point in the University's growth trajectory, reflecting remarkable achievements in placements, research output, and international student diversity.

Delivering the convocation address, the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, commended SRM University, Haryana, for its commitment to holistic education and its vibrant ecosystem of research, innovation, and societal engagement.

"Today you graduate not merely with a certificate, but with a responsibility -- to society, to the nation, and to yourself. I urge all of you to harness your knowledge with integrity, innovation, and compassion. As you step into the next chapter of your lives, remember that leadership lies not only in what you achieve for yourself, but in how you uplift others," said the Hon'ble Vice President of India.

Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions, spoke passionately about the legacy and vision of SRM.

> "SRM has always stood for quality education, research excellence, and social impact. I am proud of the achievements of SRM University, Haryana, and its graduating batch, who are ambassadors of our institutional vision," said Dr. Paarivendhar.

Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Hon'ble Chancellor of SRM University, Haryana, expressed his gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President and congratulated the graduating class.

> "At SRM University, Haryana, we believe in nurturing future-ready leaders. This convocation is the culmination of your dedication and our shared mission -- to enable you to think globally and act locally. I congratulate the graduating class and urge you to carry forward the spirit of inquiry, resilience, and service," said Dr. Pachamuthu.

