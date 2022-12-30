Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VIDA, Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, commenced customer deliveries of its electric vehicle - the VIDA V1 scooter - today. Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp delivered the very first electric vehicle of the brand in Bengaluru, from VIDA's Experience Center on Vittal Mallya Road. Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: "VIDA means life and today is a giant leap forward in our lives. Our vision with VIDA is to establish future-oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realize our vision. Everything in the VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy that uplifts the customer experience. I invite everyone to experience the 'Worry-free EV ecosystem' of VIDA and the industry-leading features & performance of the VIDA V1." VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1. Deliveries in Jaipur and Delhi will follow. The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants - VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 135,705/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 146,880/-, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service.(Effective On-Road Price Delhi) The VIDA V1 comes with a best-in-class combination of performance (0-40 in 3.2 secs), a no-compromise range (163 kms, IDC) and a top speed of 80 km/h. Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: "We are delighted to initiate customer deliveries of the VIDA V1. The deliveries are beginning from Bengaluru and will commence in other cities in a phased manner, just like the roll-out of the physical assets of our omnichannel approach. The 'Worry-free EV ecosystem' of VIDA is available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, making EV ownership and usership simple and worry-free for customers here. Our tech stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience." The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7" TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that's modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider. Reinforcing the brand's Tech-First approach, the innovative and exciting Experience Centers provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers. Here customers are able to familiarize themselves with the brand, experience the product and immerse themselves in the "Worry-free EV Ecosystem" of VIDA.

Bringing a fresh approach to the category, VIDA offers first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. Buy-Back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 per cent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. Test-ride for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative - Repair On-Site - with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

