Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24: As questions about the future of work and education grow louder, Vidyashilp University is set to offer a compelling response through The Future of Higher Education 2025--a one-of-a-kind event that brings together thought leaders, alumni trailblazers, and bold student innovators to explore how interdisciplinary learning is redefining undergraduate education.

Scheduled for April 26th at 9:00 AM, the event invites students and parents to experience how Vidyashilp's interdisciplinary curriculum and unique pedagogy are preparing students for the careers of the future.

Anchoring the event are two compelling keynote speakers. Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India, will speak on how India's rapid growth is reshaping the 21st Century. Rashmi Bansal, bestselling author and leading voice in youth entrepreneurship, will highlight the need for interdisciplinary learning in an undergrad setting.

A high-energy panel discussion-- "Exploring Academia and Industry Connect in the Techno Gen Z Era"--will spotlight the growing alignment between industry needs and interdisciplinary academic models. The panel includes Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Rashmi Bansal, and Prof. Umesh Mahtani, Program Chair of BMS at VU and will be moderated by Dr. Tania Islam, Assistant Professor at VU.

The event also features Vidyashilp alumni voices with Shashwati Rao (Business Manager, Apple India) and Varun Dev (CEO, UCAM), both of whom credit an interdisciplinary ecosystem for enabling them to lead with agility, across domains.

Attendees will get a chance to interact with faculty and explore student-led projects that cut across technology, psychology, business, economics, law, and design. From robotics powered by behavioural science to AI-driven social tools, these initiatives offer a tangible glimpse into how learning at Vidyashilp is built to connect domains seamlessly.

What sets The Future of Higher Education 2025 apart is that it's not just about what students learn, but how they learn to think--across domains, with purpose, and in ways that are future-relevant.

The event is open to aspiring undergraduate students and their parents.

To attend, please register at https://vidyashilp.edu.in/fohe/

