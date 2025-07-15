Mr. ANKIT KUMAR DAHIYA Founder and CEO of AapkiUnvieristy greeting Director of the international department at Volgograd state medical university

New Delhi [India], July 15:In a landmark collaboration that bridges global medical education with Indian clinical excellence, Volgograd State Medical University (VSMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's renowned Medanta Hospital. The partnership will facilitate clinical internships and hands-on training opportunities for international MBBS students enrolled at VSMU, particularly benefiting Indian students pursuing their medical education in Russia.

The agreement was formalized in India during the visit of Ms. Natalia Alshuk, Director of the International Department at VSMU. The collaboration aims to enhance practical exposure for medical students and aligns with the rising demand for globally oriented, practice-driven medical education.

"This is a significant step towards enabling our students to gain real-time experience in one of India's most advanced healthcare environments," said Ms. Alshuk. "It strengthens the academic-practice ecosystem and will inspire more Indian students to pursue their MBBS journey with us."

Founded in 1935, Volgograd State Medical University is ranked among the top 10 medical universities in Russia and currently hosts more than 2,000 international students. Known for its affordable education, modern infrastructure, and globally aligned curriculum, VSMU has consistently produced doctors and healthcare professionals who work across continents.

AapkiUniversity, a leading education advisor with over a decade of experience in guiding students to pursue MBBS in Russia, played a key role in facilitating this partnership. The organization sees this MoU as a significant leap toward more relevant and job-ready medical education.

"At AapkiUniversity, we have been guiding students to pursue MBBS in Russia for over 10 years. With a strong commitment to excellence, we provide comprehensive support throughout their academic journey. From helping students choose the right university to offering in-depth insights and continuous academic assistance, we ensure they receive the best guidance every step of the way," said a spokesperson from AapkiUniversity.

This partnership addresses one of the biggest concerns for Indian MBBS aspirants studying abroad -- the need for structured clinical exposure and familiarity with Indian medical protocols. The opportunity to intern at Medanta, a globally recognized multispecialty hospital, is expected to significantly enhance the students' practical skills and post-graduate career readiness.

The move is especially relevant as thousands of Indian students head overseas every year due to limited seats and high fees at private medical colleges in India. Russia, and specifically VSMU, has emerged as a top destination for Indian students because of its high academic standards, English-medium courses, and globally recognized degree.

The VSMU-Medanta collaboration serves as a model for cross-border academic partnerships that are grounded in practical benefit rather than symbolic exchange. Students will now receive a globally grounded medical education with localized experience, equipping them to perform in diverse healthcare environments.

As an active partner in this initiative, AapkiUniversity reiterated its role in not only facilitating admissions but also providing a 360-degree mentorship experience for students. This includes university selection, application guidance, visa assistance, pre-departure support, and now, access to clinical exposure opportunities.

With this partnership, Volgograd State Medical University is not just offering an MBBS degree--it is delivering a career-ready, globally enriched medical experience. For aspiring doctors seeking both affordability and quality, this collaboration marks a powerful milestone.

As international medical education continues to evolve, such meaningful collaborations will shape the future--ensuring that students receive the best of both worlds: global knowledge and local experience.

