The WWE Monday Night RAW July 14 episode was an absolute stunner. Airing live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, the RAW episode was a highly captivating night beginning the road to the WWE SummerSlam. From featuring big names like CM Punk and Bron Breakker to the much-awaited return of legendary Roman Reigns, the WWE Monday Night RAW July 14 episode had it all. Roman Reigns Returns For First Time Since WrestleMania 41, 'The OTC' Saves CM Punk, Jey Uso From Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed on WWE Monday Night RAW (Watch Video).

Naomi Opens Show

Show Opener: Naomi

It is OFFICIAL at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/0SO6rWHHOx — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

To blab about her victory in the WWE Evolution and becoming the new WWE Women's World Champion, Naomi opened the show. IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley made their entrance to claim another shot at the title. Sensing the tension, GM Adam Pearce came out and announced a triple-threat title match between them for SummerSlam. Who is Naomi? Know Real Name, Achievements and Other Things About WWE's New Women's World Champion.

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

This non-title tag team match between the two sides was initially fast-paced and a good show to witness until Dominik Mysterio tried to enter in the final moments. The entry gave Roxanne Perez an edge over Asuka, helping the side win by a pinfall.

Roxanne Perez Wins

"Dirty" Dom interfered and found out! 😬 pic.twitter.com/rKnq925Zr7 — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley

Lyra Valkyria won the two out of three falls count match, which was to determine Becky Lynch's No.1 contender for the WWE Women's Intercontinental title at SummerSlam. Bayley had secured the first pinfall, but Lyra Valkyria made an amazing comeback in the next two.

Lyra Valkyria Wins

LYRA VALKYRIA BECKY LYNCH SUMMERSLAM! pic.twitter.com/pUFRIQRK6o — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

Nikki Bella vs Chelsea Green

Wrestling in her first singles after nearly seven years, returning to action on RAW after Evolution, Nikki Bella made a remarkable comeback. Nikki Bella ended the match with a thunderous Rack Attack 2.0, claiming the win. The Secret Hervice did try attacking her, but Stephanie Vaquer came to the rescue.

Nikki Bella After Almost 7 Years

Looks like NIKKI BELLA gained an ally! 👀 pic.twitter.com/qCF3FlX85F — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

Gauntlet Match

The stakes of the Gauntlet Match were high as the winner would get a World Heavyweight title shot at SummerSlam against Gunther. The first entrant was Bron Breakker, second was Penta. Bron Breakker managed to eliminate Penta. LA Knight came next, but faced defeat too. Jey Uso was the fourth entrant, he came and tried hard, but Bron Breakker had the laugh again with outside interference. Then, the final entrant, the star CM Punk came. Capitalizing on a bruised, tired Bron Breakker, CM Punk hit the GTS to win, securing the World Heavyweight title shot at SummerSlam against Gunther.

CM Punk Has Last Laugh

Roman Reigns Returns

After match, when Reeds and Bron Breakker continued their attack on Jey Uso and CM Punk, Roman Reigns made his entry, ensuring a shocking return. Roman Reigns stood tall at the end of the show, taking both out. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Results: Gunther Defeats Goldberg in Latter’s Retirement Match; LA Knight, Randy Orton Victorious (Watch Video Highlights).

The Return

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).