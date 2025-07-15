IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: After entertaining T20Is, the India women's national cricket team will square off against hosts England women's national cricket team in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which kicks off with IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 at Rose Bowl on July 16. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India are at a high of winning their maiden T20I series in England, and will be eager to repeat their heroics in ODIs as well, having completed a clean sweep against ENG-W in 2022. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. England-W Beat India-W by Five Wickets in 5th T20I 2025; Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley Shine For Hosts As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Complete 3-2 Series Win.

On the other hand, ENG-W are coming off a whitewash over the West Indies women's national team in May 2025, making them a formidable side in the format at home conditions. England will continue to be captained by star player Nat Sciver-Brunt, and sees the return of veteran Maia Bouchier and Kate Cross. India, too, have a few changes, with in-form Pratika Rawal and youngster Teaj Hasabnis coming into the fray, with Shafali Verma moving out.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Alice Capsey (ENG W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Harleen Deol (IND W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W)

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Shree Charani (IND W), Radha Yadav (IND W)

IND-W vs ENG-W W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc)

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Alice Capsey (ENG W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Harleen Deol (IND W), Lauren Bell (ENG W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Shree Charani (IND W), Radha Yadav (IND W)

