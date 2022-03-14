Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, today announced its strategic alliance with Blue Star, a leading air conditioning and refrigeration company in India.

With this alliance, VVDN will be co-developing and manufacturing new generation controllers for residential and commercial AC segments.

VVDN, with its rich experience in the electronics space, specializes in PCB layout and design, power controllers, adding wireless connectivity, and optimizing the BOM and manufacturing solutions that go into air conditioners. Recently, VVDN was awarded the white goods PLI by the Government of India, which further underscores the company's commitment to the HVAC sector.

C P Mukundan Menon, President and COO, Blue Star Limited said, "This alliance reinforces Blue Star's position as the industry leader in innovation and excellence in the air conditioners space, by incorporating new-generation technology into the design of Blue Star air conditioners. Blue Star's focus has always been towards introducing new-generation technology to cater to the changing customer needs, which helps create value add for our customers for their residential and commercial applications. We look forward to working with VVDN Technologies as our technology and manufacturing partner."

Vivek Bansal, President and Co-Founder, VVDN Technologies said, "We are very excited about this alliance with Blue Star, which comes at a very crucial junction when VVDN has received the approval under the PLI scheme for whitegoods. With our experience, we will be able to take our relationship with Blue Star to the next level by helping them with their next-generation designs as well as by providing them with complete manufacturing support."

VVDN is a premier Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products in the domains of 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, IoT, Cloud & Apps. VVDN's India HQ is located at Global Innovation Park, Manesar, Gurugram, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including the US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Design and Engineering Centers in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution.

VVDN's 5 world-class manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Product Assembly Factory, Die Casting Facility and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

Visit www.vvdntech.com for more information.

Blue Star is India's leading air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire-fighting) contracting company with over 78 years of experience. The Company offers a plethora of cooling solutions, and it has made significant inroads into water and air purification; engineering facilities management; and commercial kitchen and healthcare refrigeration including vaccine refrigeration. The Company's integrated business model of a Manufacturer; Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services provider; and an After-sales service provider enables it to offer comprehensive solutions for the Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure segments.

Blue Star today has a network of 32 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities, and around 2621 employees. It has 3700 channel partners with over 7000 stores along with around 1154 service associates reaching out to customers in over 900 towns. The Company also has an expansive global footprint.

Visit https://www.bluestarindia.com/ for more information.

