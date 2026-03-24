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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24: Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Inaugurates Institution Focused on Curiosity-Driven and Student-Centric Learning

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Westbrook International School was officially launched yesterday at Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, in the presence of eminent personalities, educators, and well-wishers. The grand launch was graced by Ms. Sudha Reddy, Philanthropist & Director at MEIL, as the Chief Guest.

Founded by Ms. Sanjana Reddy, Westbrook International School is more than just an educational institution--it is a vision brought to life by a passionate mother, supported by experienced educators, with a commitment to nurturing curiosity and unlocking every child's true potential from the very first day.

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Strategically located in the heart of the city, the school offers a comprehensive curriculum aligned with international standards, while focusing on personalized learning, strong academic foundations, and hands-on experiences. The institution emphasizes quality, transparency, and meaningful education over conventional approaches.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sudha Reddy said, "I am glad and honoured to launch Westbrook International School. A mother is the first teacher of every child, and Sanjana has started this school not from a business perspective, but from a parent's perspective. Teachers play a key role in shaping a child's future. They must guide students towards the right path. I believe nothing is impossible in life--this is something my teachers taught me, and it holds true for every child."

Sharing her vision, Ms. Sanjana Reddy, Founder of Westbrook International School, said, "This school was born from a personal journey as a mother who wanted a more meaningful and engaging learning environment for her child. Our goal is to create a space where children are encouraged to explore their interests, think independently, and grow into confident, compassionate individuals."

The academic framework of the school is guided by the leadership of the Tapasya School Group, with Mr. Koduru Madhusudhana Reddy, Co-Founder & Academic Director, and Ms. K. Padma Praveena, Co-Founder & Principal, ensuring a strong foundation of academic excellence through their vast experience in the education sector.

Mr. Koduru Madhusudhana Reddy and Ms. K. Padma Praveena Koduru also expressed their commitment to delivering quality education and building a progressive learning environment that supports both academic and personal growth of students.

The launch event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, educators, and members of the community, marking a significant milestone in Hyderabad's educational landscape.

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