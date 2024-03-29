BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Westside, in collaboration with NCPA, presents NCPA@thePark, an event brimming with performances spanning theatre, music, dance, and poetry. Making its debut in Bengaluru, this exciting event will be held at Freedom Park on March 30th and 31st, 2024.

Westside is dedicated to sparking community spirit through innovative cultural endeavours, while also aiming to enhance Bengaluru's cultural landscape with a rich array of artistic experiences.

NCPA@thePark is a free-of-cost event that is open to the public. The two-day event is scheduled for this weekend with an exciting lineup of artists.

Know more about the event on ncpamumbai.com

Free passes can be booked on BookMyShow.

