VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: There is no doubt that meaningful experiences are taking precedence over generic ones. Every travel article is talking about this. So we will not. Today, we are sharing 5 unique insights that make a vacation more enjoyable.

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At 30 Sundays, we often ask ourselves what makes a vacation better for our audience. And nerds that we are (our founders come from IIT, IIM, and Apple), we decided to analyse more than 50 input metrics that actually lead to a better experience.

We discovered 5 unique insights that every couple can use to make their trip more enjoyable:

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* Add diversity to your trip

* Know your "Vacation Pace" preference

* Popular spots are crowded (as expected), so balance them with hidden gems

* Balance your activity time and travel time

* Spend at least 3 nights in each city you visit

Add Diversity to Your Trip

One of our top findings is the value of combining a mix of experiences. Trips built around a single type of experience tend to lose their charm sooner than expected.

There is a common misconception when planning a trip. Couples are often asked to choose whether they are a "beach couple" or a "mountain couple." But repeating the same setting every day can start to feel monotonous.

A balanced itinerary brings together different moods: a relaxed beach day, followed by a gentle hike, a cultural experience, or a nature walk. Our data shows that trips with a mix of experiences consistently receive higher post-trip satisfaction compared to those focused on a single setting.

As one of our travellers, Shyam, shared after his Bali trip:

"Every day felt different. One day we were diving, the next we were exploring temples and waterfalls. It never felt repetitive."

Adding diversity to your trip is what separates a good holiday from a great one.

Know Your "Vacation Pace" Preference

The second most important factor that shapes the experience is how well the trip's pace matches your own.

We discovered two broad pace preferences among our customers:

Fast-paced: "Cover as much as possible - ek hi baar toh jaayenge." If this sounds like you, you'd typically want full-day tours each day to make the most of your trip. We see younger couples and highly active, adventure-seeking couples fall into this category.

Slow-paced: "I'm taking this trip to relax and recharge." If this resonates, you're likely looking for half-day tours or leisure days between more active ones.

The issue is rarely the pace itself, it's the lack of clarity around it. Knowing your body and what kind of trip you want is what leads to maximum enjoyment.

From our experience, a well-curated trip sets the pace clearly from the start. We make sure the itinerary reflects how the couple actually wants to spend their time, not just what they want to see.

Popular Spots Are Crowded -- Plan Accordingly

Everyone wants to visit the famous spots, but they often come with crowds and long wait times. They may look stunning in photos, but the on-ground experience can feel very different.

Couples are becoming increasingly aware of this gap. They now prefer a more balanced approach and so do we. Visit a few well-known places at the right time, and pair them with hidden gems for a quieter, more personal experience.

"One thing we really appreciated was that many of the places we visited weren't packed with other travellers. We could enjoy the views and spend time together without feeling rushed," says Priyadarshini and Adarsh.

Our analysis consistently shows that these quieter moments end up being the most memorable.

Balancing Activity and Travel Time

Spending most of a trip on the road is rarely what travellers sign up for. An itinerary may look great on paper, but the experience shifts when a large part of each day is spent in transit.

Travelling two to three hours for an activity that lasts only a few minutes is rarely worthwhile. Our data shows that couples are paying closer attention to this ratio, evaluating not just the activity itself, but the effort required to get there.

At 30 Sundays, we always ensure that the time spent travelling is justified by the experience at the other end. This reduces travel fatigue and creates more room to actually enjoy the destination.

In simple terms: a good holiday means less time on the road and more time in the moment.

Spend 3 Nights in Each City

Hopping between cities frequently might let you cover more ground, but it rarely lets you truly experience a destination.

Packing, travelling, checking in, and adjusting to a new place every day can quickly become exhausting and leaves little time to settle in and soak things in.

From our analysis, 3 nights is the magic number. It gives you enough time to enjoy each city meaningfully while still covering 2-3 cities on a 7-9 day trip.

What This Means for Modern Couple Travel

These insights may sound simple. But they consistently make the difference between an average trip and a great one.

"The curiosity of figuring out what actually makes a good holiday led us to a clear conclusion: most travel plans focus on what to include. That's where the difference lies, we focus on how it will actually feel once you're there," says Kshitij Chaudhary (CEO, Founder at 30 Sundays)

At 30 Sundays, we plan every trip the way we would plan our own. From how destinations are combined to how each day is paced, every detail is shaped around making the experience feel right.

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