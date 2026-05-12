Business News | What Every Buyer Should Know Before Purchasing a 1.5 Ton AC for Home This Summer

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 12: The 1.5-ton AC is the most popular air conditioner size for Indian homes and for good reason. It suits the most common room sizes found in Indian apartments and houses, delivering efficient cooling without overworking the compressor or consuming excess electricity. But with dozens of models available from brands like Voltas, LG, Daikin, and Samsung, choosing the right one requires more than just picking a brand. Star rating, inverter technology, convertible modes, and smart features all play a role in determining how well an AC performs and how much it costs to run every month.

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During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred 1.5-ton AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by star rating, brand, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

What to look for before buying a 1.5-ton AC

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* BEE star rating: A 5-star AC consumes significantly less electricity than a 3-star model. For buyers who run their AC six to eight hours a day through summer, the difference in electricity bills adds up quickly.

* Inverter compressor: Adjusts cooling output based on room temperature rather than switching on and off repeatedly, resulting in more consistent cooling, lower noise, and longer compressor life.

* Convertible modes: Select models offer 5-in-1 or 4-in-1 modes that allow the AC to operate at reduced capacity on cooler days, saving electricity without switching off entirely.

* Smart features: Wi-Fi enabled ACs can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app, useful for pre-cooling a room before arriving home.

* Stabiliser-free operation: Most modern inverter ACs include built-in voltage stabilisers, eliminating the need for a separate unit.

Top 1.5-ton AC models available this summer

Shoppers can compare models by star rating, brand, and price before visiting a nearby partner store to finalise the purchase.

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (SAC183V Vectra Platina)

* Price: Rs. 33,490 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,554/month

* Why it works: A reliable entry-level 3-star inverter model from Voltas at one of the most competitive price points in the 1.5-ton segment.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC (SAC185V Vertis Magnum)

* Price: Rs. 40,490 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,936/month

* Why it works: Five convertible modes allow the AC to adjust capacity based on actual cooling needs, reducing electricity consumption on milder days.

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (RKL50UV16U)

* Price: Rs. 53,830 | EMI starting from: Rs. 1,956/month

* Why it works: Daikin's inverter technology is known for consistent performance and long-term reliability.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (US-Q19ANZE)

* Price: Rs. 56,290 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,777/month

* Why it works: LG's AI Convertible technology automatically adjusts cooling based on occupancy and weather for strong energy savings over a full summer season.

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR50F19D15HNNA)

* Price: Rs. 79,190 | EMI starting from: Rs. 3,437/month

* Why it works: WindFree cooling technology disperses cool air gently without a direct cold draught. Ideal for bedrooms where comfort and quiet operation are priorities.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on air conditioners

ACs across all major brands are available this summer with the following offers at Bajaj Finserv partner stores:

* Zero down payment on select models

* EMIs starting from Rs. 830 per month

* Up to 60% off on select models

* Flexible repayment tenures available

Offers are limited-time and subject to change. Verify current availability at the nearest partner store.

How to buy a 1.5-ton AC with Bajaj Finserv this summer

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare 1.5-ton AC models by star rating, brand, and key features before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finserv website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating star rating, inverter technology, and smart features.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly and the AC can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers and exclusive deals during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a new window or split AC before the peak of summer arrives.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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