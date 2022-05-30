What makes mushe (XMU) the next big thing in the crypto world just like The Sandbox (SAND) And Klaytn (KLAY)?

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/ATK): Since the cryptocurrency market has evolved, new and novel cryptocurrencies have kept launching to facilitate the decentralized financial system. To date, there are more than 19,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap. The number of exchanges that serve as retail shops to trade these cryptocurrencies is more than 500.

This increases the cryptocurrency adoption rate among the masses, financial institutions, and big investors. Some of the popular cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 100s on CoinMarketCap include The Sandbox (SAND), Klaytn (KLAY), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA), and many others.

A new cryptocurrency that is near to launch is Mushe (XMU). The token seems to have a strong foundation with exciting future goals. Let's find out what it offers following the highlighted crypto projects beforehand.

Sandbox (SAND)Developed in 2011, The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual world (also known as metaverse) that allows the users to buy, sell, play, and earn digital assets in the form of a game. The project caught its hype when Facebook changed its name to Meta (foreseeing the potential of a metaverse in the future). Metaverse is a virtual world where every individual has a unique avatar to utilize the services offered in that virtual space. Though many metaverse projects have been launched ever since, what makes The Sandbox (SAND) unique is its feature of introducing the blockchain technology to the gaming world and metaverse.

The project is working on building Play-to-Earn (P2E) games alongside creating a whole new world known as the "metaverse."

Klaytn (KLAY)Klaytn (KLAY) is another blockchain-based crypto project working in metaverse development, game finance (gamefi), etc. The features that make Klaytn (KLAY) unique are its end-to-end metaverse developer's package, data guarantee, unique governance structure, built-in scalability, and much more.

Let's now look at the under-birth cryptocurrency to see if it turns out better than these two.

Mushe (XMU)Mushe (XMU) is the native token for the governance of the Mushe World under launch. It facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) interaction, governance, rewards, and more. The team has a mission to increase the crypto adoption rate by educating more and more individuals about cryptocurrency concepts. It is working on providing easy accessibility of digital assets to the masses.

What makes Mushe (XMU) unique?Mushe (XMU) is currently built on the popular blockchain network of Ethereum. It also has intentions to migrate to a more open network of the Stellar blockchain for better speed, lower transaction rates, and financial inclusion.

Another major reason behind migrating to Stellar's open network is its integration and collaboration with the financial hubs, Fintech institutions, and money service providing companies. It, later on, might also migrate to the fastest growing ecosystem for NFTs and P2E games, that is Solana.

Tokenomics of Mushe (XMU)The XMU token has a total fixed supply of 777,000,000 XMU. 30% will be allocated to the token presale, which has already begun on April 18th, 2022. The presale will conclude in three phases rewarding the early investors after each phase.

The token will launch on July 4th, 2022, after summing up the presale season. The token is currently built on the Ethereum blockchain, and it will serve as an ERC-20 token. It accepts several cryptocurrencies to swap or buy the token. Some are BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDT, BNB, TRX, DASH, etc.

RoadmapStarting from the presale launch on April 18th, 2022, the next phase will be the XMU token launch on July 4th, 2022. Once the token appears on the marketplaces and exchanges, the team will start partnering with the Fintech institutions and banking apps. After that, the ecosystem will migrate to Stellar's network, followed by the launch of Mushe Wallet Mushe World.

ConclusionThe prominent features of Mushe (XMU) will be its Mushe Wallet (a decentralized social platform), official metaverse (named "MusheVerse"), metaverse banking, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and much more. These are some of the solid features of Mushe (XMU) that might make it perform better than many competitors in rankings.

