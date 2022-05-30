After a huge gap from the last season, The Boys Season 3 finally premieres this Friday on June 3, 2022. Being hyped up as even more crazier than the first two seasons, season three of The Boys will see the introduction of many new characters from The Boys universe. Fans are unbelievable excited about the debut of the new season, and the fantastic promos just made our wait for it even harder. So before it premieres this Friday, let's take a look at what The Boys Season 3 is all about. The Boys Season 3 Trailer: Action, Mayhem and Chaos is All We Get to See in This Antony Starr's Amazon Show (Watch Video).

Cast of The Boys Season 3

From the returning cast members we have Karl Urban (William "Billy" Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Anthony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarity (Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Chance Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar). They will be joined by Jensen Ackles who will portray the role of Soldier Boy.

Plot of The Boys Season 3

Taking a place a year after The Boys Season 2, Homelander is grounded, Butcher works for the government under the supervision of Hughie, and everything is extremely calm, however, there is trouble in the air. With Homelander going crazier by the day, the Boys learn of an anti-supe weapon, that will send them chasing the legend of Soldier Boy.

Where to Watch The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Although to access the show, you will need a Prime Video membership.

Release Date

The Boys Season 3 has its first three episodes premiere on June 3, 2022. From there on out, a new episode will drop every Friday. The Boys Season 3: Karl Urban's Billy Butcher Gets Superpowers in This New Poster for His Amazon Superhero Series! (View Pic).

