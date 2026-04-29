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Agency News Agency News Business News | What Mythos Means for Security Readiness in the Enterprise Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: Enterprise cybersecurity is entering a phase where speed is becoming the defining variable. The volume of vulnerabilities has always been high, but the time between discovery and exploitation is compressing rapidly.

iValue Group

New Delhi [India], April 29: Enterprise cybersecurity is entering a phase where speed is becoming the defining variable. The volume of vulnerabilities has always been high, but the time between discovery and exploitation is compressing rapidly.

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Over the years, iValue Group has been privy to many tech disruptions in the world of enterprise security. We have seen legacy infrastructures morph into sprawling hybrid multicloud architectures, witnessed security perimeters expand with each proliferating endpoint, and been part of initial automation adoption cascading into AI-native cyber operations. Yet, something about Claude Mythos feels different compared to everything that has come before it.

The emergence of Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview feels different. Anthropic says the model can autonomously discover and exploit serious vulnerabilities, and outside analysis have noted its 83.1% score on the CyberGym vulnerability reproduction benchmark, with concerns serious enough that regulators and major financial institutions are already discussing the systemic implications.

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Early assessments from the security research community suggest that AI systems operating at this capability level can compress the time between vulnerability identification and functional exploit development from days or weeks to a matter of hours.

That has naturally triggered a familiar question in the market: If AI can find and weaponize vulnerabilities at this speed, does traditional cybersecurity become less relevant?

Before answering this, it's important to take stock of how the market scenario has changed with the emergence of Mythos.

The Bottleneck Has Shifted from Discovery to Decision

For years, enterprises operated on a flawed but comforting assumption: not every vulnerability would be exploited, and the gap between disclosure and exploitation bought time for remediation. According to the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, the median time to patch a known critical vulnerability remains above 55 days across enterprise environments, while threat actors have exploited certain vulnerabilities within hours of public disclosure. Vulnerability volumes will explode as a result of Mythos, and patching all of them at once will prove to be an impossible task.

This is why AI-accelerated exploitation will not reduce the need for cybersecurity platforms, services, or governance. Reactive cybersecurity programs without a strong exposure management backbone will thoroughly struggle to keep up. On the other hand, the services provided by comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity experts, like iValue Group, will be more in demand than ever, especially in some of its core competencies like:

- Threat Intelligence-Led Exposure Management

- Holistic AI, Cloud, App, Identity and Data Security

- SOC Modernization and Managed Remediation-Led Services

Three Shifts That Warrant Attention

As customers, both current and potential, get to grips with this new reality, here's the chain of events bound to occur:

Contextual prioritization becomes a core operational discipline

When vulnerability volume expands faster than remediation capacity, organizations cannot patch everything. The National Vulnerability Database reported over 42,000 CVEs in 2025 alone, a volume that makes indiscriminate patching operationally impossible. The only defensible approach is intelligent prioritization based on asset criticality, exposure path, reachability, identity privilege, internet exposure, compensating controls, and business impact.

Organizations that can synthesize telemetry across infrastructure, identity, cloud, endpoint, application, and data layers will be positioned to act on what matters. Those that cannot will face an expanding backlog with no rational way to sequence it.

In other words, the winners will not be the organizations that merely "scan more". Exposure management, in this context, becomes the new control plane.

AI adoption introduces new attack surfaces alongside new capabilities

The security challenge is not only that AI accelerates the exploitation of existing weaknesses. Enterprises deploying AI assistants, large language models, agentic workflows, plugin chains, and API integrations are simultaneously creating new attack surfaces. By 2027, Gartner projects that GenAI will be embedded more deeply in enterprise workflows, with 40% of GenAI solutions becoming multimodal and 30% of knowledge-worker tasks being augmented by GenAI.

Each of these deployments introduce questions around prompt injection, secrets sprawl, machine identity management, data leakage, and model misuse. Security teams are therefore asked to govern an AI-enabled attack surface while AI-capable adversaries probe it. The asymmetry makes operational maturity a differentiating factor in security operations.

Security still requires deterministic outcomes

Boards, auditors, regulators, and CISOs do not operate on probabilistic comfort. They need evidence, repeatability, and control. A language model may assist with reasoning, triage, and pattern recognition. But security operations require deterministic workflows for remediation execution, network segmentation, access control enforcement, policy management, exception handling, and audit trail generation.

That is why operational platforms, governance frameworks, and managed services remain essential. AI can accelerate the front end of the problem, but enterprises still need disciplined systems to execute the back end.

What This Means for Enterprise Security Conversations

The broader market conversation around AI-assisted threat capability is already prompting security leaders and boards to revisit several areas of their security programmes. Based on our engagement with enterprise customers and our reading of the current landscape, we observe the following areas drawing increased attention:

Exposure management and remediation velocity: Organisations are reassessing whether their patch windows are defensible given the pace at which vulnerabilities can be operationalised by capable adversaries.

Identity and access controls: CrowdStrike's 2024 Global Threat Report noted that 75% of attacks to gain initial access are now malware-free, relying instead on credential abuse and identity exploitation. Limiting lateral movement and privilege escalation is an area of sustained focus.

AI security governance: Organisations deploying AI tools in production are facing structured questions around discovery, governance, data leakage prevention, model misuse monitoring, and runtime protection. These are transitioning from conceptual concerns to audit and compliance requirements.

SOC modernisation and managed services: Complexity without structured guidance tends to produce stalled security programmes. Demand for assessment, remediation planning, integration support, and managed operations has been rising as organisations recognise the gap between tool acquisition and operational capability.

iValue's Approach to These Conversations

iValue Group operates as a value-added distributor with a portfolio spanning exposure management, identity security, cloud security, application and API security, data security, threat intelligence, AI security, and SOC modernisation. Our role is to help enterprise customers navigate complexity through architecture-led guidance, solution integration, and services support.

In response to the evolving threat landscape, of which AI-assisted exploitation is one significant dimension, we are focused on the following areas of activity:

- Customer readiness conversations: We are engaging with customers on security preparedness through advisory workshops, risk assessments, and architecture reviews. The emphasis is on AI security readiness, exposure reduction, contextual prioritisation, and operational resilience.

- Portfolio alignment: We are mapping our OEM partnerships into a coherent narrative across exposure management, identity, cloud, application and API security, data security, SOC operations, and AI governance, so that customers can engage with an architecture rather than a collection of point solutions.

- Services capability: Assessment, remediation planning, AI security posture review, and managed prioritisation services are areas where we see growing demand. We are building structured service wrappers to address the execution gap that tooling acquisition alone does not resolve.

- Internal enablement: Our sales, presales, and leadership teams are being equipped with a clear and current point of view on AI-related threat developments, what is known, what is contested, and how iValue Group can help customers respond with structure and confidence.

Note: These are existing areas of focus that the current environment reinforces. They do not represent new business projections or financial guidance.

The conclusion that AI will replace cybersecurity is not supported by how security programme's function or fail in practice. The more grounded conclusion is that AI-accelerated threat capability will place pressure on organisations with underdeveloped security programmes to address gaps they may have deferred.

That distinction matters for how the industry frames the conversation. Enterprises face real questions about exposure velocity, remediation capacity, identity control, AI governance, and operational security discipline. These are active considerations in security and boardroom discussions today.

The role of a trusted security partner in this environment is to help customers approach those questions with clarity, structure, and a disciplined plan of action. That is where iValue Group intends to contribute.

About the Author

Mitish Chitnavis is the Chief Technology Officer at iValue Group, where he leads the Technology Consulting and Services division with a focus on building and operationalizing integrated solution stacks across cybersecurity, data, and hybrid cloud. He plays a key role in advancing the iValue Center of Excellence (iVCoE), enabling enterprises to experience, validate, and adopt interconnected technologies across IT, OT, and cloud environments in a single, real-world setting. With over 30 years of techno-commercial experience, Mitish is driving architectures that move beyond point solutions toward cohesive, outcome-led platforms, helping organizations improve visibility, resilience, and speed of execution. A Certified Ethical Hacker from EC-Council, he brings a practitioner's lens to aligning integrated technology ecosystems with enterprise risk and growth priorities.

About iValue

iValue Group (BSE: 544523 & NSE: IVALUE) the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners business growth.

iValue Group has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

For more information about iValue Group, please visit www.ivaluegroup.com

Mitish Chitnavis is Chief Technology Officer at iValue Group.

The views expressed are the author's professional point of view and do not constitute financial guidance or forward-looking projections on behalf of iValue Group Limited. iValue Group is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Material disclosures are made to the exchanges in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER: This article contains certain forward-looking statements and observations within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assessments of market trends and do not constitute financial guidance or projections. Actual outcomes may differ materially. This document has been prepared for media publication purposes and reflects the point of view of the author in their professional capacity. iValue Group Limited is listed on NSE and BSE. All material information has been or will be disclosed to the stock exchanges in accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iValue Group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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