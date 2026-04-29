Rihanna Faces ‘Doglapan’ Backlash After Feeding Cow While Holding INR 4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag in Mumbai (View Post)

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Global pop icon and beauty mogul Rihanna has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following a weekend visit to Mumbai. While the singer was in town to launch Fenty Beauty in the Indian market, a single photograph of her feeding a cow has triggered a massive debate over the irony of luxury fashion and cultural customs. Rihanna Makes Surprise Return to India 2 Years After Ambani Wedding in Jamnagar, Confused Netizens Ask ‘Ab Kisiki Shaadi Hai?’ (Watch Video)

Calfskin Bag vs Cow Ritual Goes Viral - See Post

Rihanna feeding a cow while holding a cowhide Dior bag 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Iz8IcUhJwu — narsa.🪺 (@rathor7_) April 27, 2026

Rihanna Cow Ritual Sparks Bag Controversy

The viral image shows Rihanna participating in the traditional Indian practice of feeding a cow. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to identify the accessory on her arm, Dior’s ‘Crunchy’ bag. Multiple reports identify the luxury bag as being crafted from calfskin (leather from a young cow), featuring a lambskin and calfskin lining. The high-end accessory is estimated to be priced at approximately INR 4.3 lakh. The juxtaposition of the singer feeding a live animal while wearing a product made from its hide led to a wave of "Doglapan" (hypocrisy) memes across platforms like X and Instagram.

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: X)

Rihanna ‘Doglapan’ Memes Trend Online

The internet remained sharply divided over the incident, with strong reactions pouring in from both critics and supporters. Some users called out what they saw as insensitivity, with comments like, “Feed the cow, wear the cow,” and another adding, “Hope the cow does not recognise its own hide.” However, many fans defended the singer, suggesting there was no ill intent behind her actions. “In her defense-she chose to wear the bag and was ‘customarily asked’ to feed the cow. We cannot get to hating on people to push our narrative all the time,” one supporter wrote, highlighting how the situation has sparked a broader debate on cultural context and online judgment. Rihanna Performs Aarti at Ambani Residence; Inside the Global Icon’s Grand Traditional Welcome in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Fenty Beauty India Entry

Despite the fashion faux pas, Rihanna’s Mumbai visit turned into a marketing masterclass, perfectly aligning with the expansion of Fenty Beauty in India. The global star hosted an immersive “Fenty Beauty ki Haveli” pop-up, where she engaged with leading Indian influencers and showcased her product range. She also embraced cultural experiences, going viral for trying Bharatanatyam mudras, taking part in traditional puja rituals, and attending a “Phoolon ki Holi” celebration hosted by the Ambani family. Strategically, the visit marks a significant step in Fenty Beauty’s entry into the Indian cosmetics market, with the brand’s leadership calling it a key milestone in global growth. While the “calfskin controversy” sparked online debate and memes, it hasn’t slowed the excitement around Fenty’s official India launch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).