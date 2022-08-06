New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/India PR Distribution): The monsoon is loved by all as it gives relief from the scorching summer heat and mother nature looks more beautiful during this season. However, the season also brings humidity, which plays havoc on your health. With technologically advanced Hitachi air conditioners that aim at simplifying life, you can get rid of these problems within a matter of minutes.

With the humidity skyrocketing, the monsoon season becomes the perfect time for bacteria, fungus, mold and germs to breed. Humidity levels go up during the monsoon season, which increases the risk of mold growing in your home. You may discover that your home is damp, that your clothes never seem to dry, and that there is a foul odor. Installing a Hitachi air conditioner can reduce the humidity in your room.

Also Read | Priyanka Goswami Wins Silver Medal in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Event in Commonwealth … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Why Should You Use a Hitachi Inverter Air Conditioner During the Monsoon Season?

Controlled Humidity Level

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction: Pawan Sherawat, Faizal Atracheli And Other Most Expensive Buys Ahead Of Ninth Season.

For that pleasant and dry feeling, the humidity in your room should be less. During the rainy season, however, it increases significantly. Hitachi's Expandable Inverter Technology helps you to reduce it. Hitachi's Expandable Inverter AC can increase its compressor's rotation per minute (RPM) from the standard rated RPM as and when required, according to the actual ambient conditions outside and load requirement inside the room. Its technology stems from Tropical Inverter Technology which uses a Seamless Cascade Vector DC Inverter System that gives better performance than any other non-tropical inverter AC. The Hitachi Expandable Inverter air conditioner provides comfort during high humidity without compromising on its performance.

It gives off clean air.

The biggest problem faced with the onslaught of the monsoon is dirty air conditioner filters. This results in unclean indoor air and increased energy costs. In addition to its Expandable Inverter Technology, which regulates the humidity level in the room, Hitachi's iClean+ Auto Filter Cleaning Technology provides clean air all the time. The brush sweeps the dust by moving the stainless steel-coated filter from its home position to the dust collector box position. The dust catcher, which is located on the top of the dust box, sweeps the dust into the dust box. Once the cleaning is over, the brush moves back from the dust collector box to its home position. The auto-cleaning brush moves twice over the dust catcher to increase the dust transfer capacity. Thus, the auto filter cleaning ensures that there is no dust left on the filter. And so, the air that meets the AC is free from dust, and the air coming out of the AC is always clean.

Hitachi Cooling and Heating India promise the perfect combination of innovative technology, quality, durability, energy efficiency, and comfort. And you deserve nothing less than perfect.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)