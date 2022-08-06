The Pro Kabaddi League returns for a ninth season and the 2022 PKL auction is underway. The player auction is being held in Mumbai on August 05 and August 06, 2022. The opening day saw plenty of action as teams bid on a number of players. So as the PKL 2022 player auction continues, we take a look at the top buys from it so far. Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction Live Streaming Online in India.

The opening day saw a huge bid on New Delhi-born Pawan Sherawat as the teams wanted the start raider on their team. However, it was Tamil Thalaivas that managed to get him with a bid of INR 2.26 Crores, making him the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history.

Apart from Sherawat, three other players crossed the INR 1 crore mark on the day as Bengaluru Bulls recruited Vishal Kandola (1.7 cr), Puneri Paltan bought defender Faizal Atracheli (1.38 cr) and U Mumbai scouted Guman Singh (1.22 cr).

Most Expensive Buys in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction

Player Price (INR) Team Pawan Sherawat 2.26 Cr Tamil Thalaivas Vishal Kandola 1.70 Cr Bengaluru Bulls Faizal Atracheli 1.38 Cr Puneri Paltan Guman Singh 1.22 Cr U Mumba Pardeep Narwal 90 lac UP Yosshas

Patna [irates are the most successful franchise in the competition's history and have strengthened their team by adding four more players to the squad with 81 lac Sachin being the most expensive buy so far. Similarly, former champions Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers have added players to their teams.

