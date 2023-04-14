Winners of Star Miss Teen India 2022 are ready to represent India on across the globe!

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): Mehak Dhingra, Diya Vithalini, Sweezal Furtado, Sanjana Sansarwal, Katrina Tilokani and Sanjwali Shreshth, Winners of Star Miss Teen India, are ready to represent India across the globe.

Star Miss Teen India is a beauty contest for the age group between 14 to 18 years that moulds every Teen's persona. They nurture and better every young one's confidence and help them develop excellent communication skills, fine etiquette and manners, and thus in the process, imbibe fashion, style and grace. The winners of Star Miss Teen India represent India Internationally in eight prestigious International pageants.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says Branding Everyone 'Anti-Nationals' a Dangerous Trend.

Seventeen-years old Mehak Dhingra from Delhi is going to represent India in Miss Teen Of The Universe 2023 in India.

Diya Vithalini from Bangalore is all set to represent India at the Miss Eco Teen 2023 in Egypt.

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21.

Sixteen-year-old Katrina Tilokani from Pune will proudly represent India in Miss Teen Charm International 2023

Sanjana Sansarwal from Haryana proudly represents India in the prestigious Miss Teen Globe International, which is taking place in Paraguay.

Eighteen-year-old gorgeous Sweezal Furtado from Bangalore, who is the reigning Miss Teen Universal India 2023, will represent India at Miss Teen Universal pageant happening in Peru.

Dimple Sahu from Chattisgarh. She will represent India Internationally in Miss Teen Global Beauty International in Brazil.

Eighteen-year-old Sanjwali Shreshth from Patna, Bihar, is going to represent India Internationally in Miss Teenager Universe 2023 in Indonesia.

Congratulations to all the winners, hope they bring Laurel to our country.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)