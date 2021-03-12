Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): IT software major Wipro said on Friday it is positioned as a leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP cloud migration services 2021 report.

The report evaluated 15 SAP cloud migration service providers on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet clients' future requirements across a range of criteria and business situations.

It identified the best performing vendors overall, with specific capability in legacy migration and in S/4 HANA transformation. Wipro was named a market leader in all three sectors.

"Wipro's performance in NelsonHall's evaluation validated our strong product offerings and capabilities in digital," said Harish Dwarkanhalli, President of Applications and Data at Wipro Ltd.

"The continued success of Wipro in rankings such as this demonstrates our ability to deliver large transformation programmes that empowers global companies to be successful in an ever-changing business climate," he added.

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organisations understand art of the possible in digital operations transformation.

David McIntire, Director of IT services research at NelsonHall, said Wipro is developing strong competitive positioning through a focus on select targeted geographies and industry sectors for its SAP services.

"This has allowed it to invest in capabilities and build offerings tailored for these high potential markets to demonstrate its in-depth understanding of their particular needs."

Wipro Ltd is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The company harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. (ANI)

