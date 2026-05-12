Business News | WiredLeap Launches MagicBox, Turning Existing CCTV Networks Into Autonomous AI Agent Systems

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: WiredLeap, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup, has launched MagicBox, an edge-AI device that transforms existing CCTV infrastructure into a network of autonomous AI agents capable of monitoring, analysing, and responding to events in real time. Roughly the size of a hardback book, a single MagicBox unit can host over 150 specialised vision-AI agents designed for traffic management, public safety, civic governance, hospitals, campuses, and enterprise security.

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Unlike conventional surveillance systems that only record footage or generate alerts, MagicBox agents perform end-to-end operational tasks autonomously. For instance, a traffic enforcement agent can detect a helmetless rider, capture evidence, identify the vehicle number plate, verify ownership through the VAHAN database, generate an e-challan, and dispatch it automatically. Similarly, public safety agents can monitor crowd density, identify suspicious behaviour, track watchlisted individuals across cameras, and alert nearby security personnel instantly.

The platform is built as a configurable library of AI agents grouped into three primary bundles Smart City, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), and Surveillance all managed through a unified command centre interface called IRIS. Customers activate only the agents relevant to their deployment, allowing the same hardware to support varied use cases across highways, municipal zones, hospitals, campuses, and corporate facilities.

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In traffic management, the system automates detection of violations such as red-light jumping, wrong-way driving, overspeeding, triple riding, seat-belt violations, and mobile-phone usage while driving. It also supports vehicle classification and high-accuracy number plate recognition across day, night, and thermal-camera environments.

For public safety operations, MagicBox agents monitor crowd movement, detect anomalies, recognise faces against watchlists, identify abandoned objects, and secure restricted zones. Civic governance agents help municipal authorities monitor illegal dumping, garbage overflow, route adherence of waste vehicles, potholes, encroachments, illegal parking, smoke incidents, and stray animal movement, while generating evidence-backed alerts for officials.

Beyond government deployments, the platform is operational across hospitals, university campuses, and enterprise parks. In hospitals, agents monitor falls, patient-area incidents, restricted-access zones, and crowding. Universities use the system for gate security, hostel monitoring, behaviour analytics, and crowd management.

WiredLeap's deployments are already live across Bengaluru Police operations, Karnataka districts including Chikkamagaluru and Belgaum, Bhubaneswar city traffic systems, major tech parks, hospital chains, and university campuses. During Bengaluru's New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations, over 500 MagicBox units were deployed across the Central Business District to support large-scale public safety monitoring.

To support different deployment environments, MagicBox also offers configurable add-ons such as battery backup systems, solar kits, SSD storage modules, public announcement speakers, and emergency call boxes. By converting passive CCTV networks into autonomous AI-powered operational systems, WiredLeap is positioning MagicBox as a scalable AI workforce for cities, enterprises, hospitals, and campuses.

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