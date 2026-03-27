NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], March 27: More than 60 delegates representing 40 prestigious international universities from across 20 countries converged at Chandigarh University to participate in the four-day long 2nd edition of Global Partnership Conclave - 2026 with central themes: Strengthening Global Partnerships, Advancing Collaboration, Mobility and Innovation for a Smarter Future' that kicked-off here at the varsity campus on Thursday.

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While Denis Alipov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India and Juan Antonio March Pujol Ambassador of Spain to India were the Chief Guests, Manoj Gupta, Provost Chair Professor, National University of Singapore was guest of honour on the occasion.

The global conclave witnessed participation from high-level delegations representing prestigious universities from across the world including Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Africa, Colombia, North Macedonia, Philippines, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ethiopia among others.

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The prominent academicians from prestigious global universities who attended the conclave included Mihaela Gjorcheva, Vice President of Management Board International Slavic University, North Macedonia, Prof (Dr) SaifulIslam, Vice Chancellor American International University, Bangladesh, Dr Julie Ciancio, Vice President and Dean of Global Engagement Westcliff University, United States, Dolly Bhatia, Regional Manager-South Asia, University of Newcastle, Australia, Liyana Binti Bhaludin, International Partnerships Manager, Royal Holloway, University of London, UK, Dr Kimberly Reeve, Dean Saint Peter's University, USA, Radhia Gaddouri, Director of IPSA Expertise Institut Polytechnique des Sciences Avancees Gaddouri Radhia, France and Dr Gebeyehu Ashagrie, Academic vice President, Bule Hora University, Ethiopia.

Speaking during the occasion, Denis Alipov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India said, "The foundations of mutual trust and understanding between Russia and India were laid long before the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1947, our documented connections date back to the 15th century which were strengthened over time through the contributions of great thinkers and visionaries such as Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi. These deep civilizational and cultural bonds, built on strong people-to-people connections, continue to define our relationship even today. This enduring strong foundation explains why our comprehensive partnership has remained resilient in the face of global challenges and continues to serve as a pillar of stability in international affairs."

On strong bilateral ties between India and Russia, Denis said, "The trusted and forward-looking engagement between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects continuity and confidence amid global uncertainty. Russia and India are working closely to advance reforms in global governance, reflecting the growing voice of the Global South, and Russia firmly supports India's candidacy for permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Among the various areas of engagement, education has emerged as one of the most dynamic pillars of our partnership. Today, over 30,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in Russia, with numbers increasing. Academic exchanges, joint degree programs and research collaborations are expanding rapidly, while new initiatives, including the establishment of Russian university branches in India under the National Education Policy 2020 are opening new avenues for collaboration. The bilateral education summits launched in 2024 have further strengthened institutional partnerships, paving the way for a more vibrant and future-oriented engagement between the two nations."

Juan Antonio March Pujol Ambassador of Spain to India said, "In today's world, we must remember that those who decide wars and those who fight them are often very different, decisions are taken by the old while the young bear their consequences. This is why we must resist the growing normalization of rearmament which is not only a waste of resources but also a dangerous path that divert vital investments away from healthcare, education, culture and human development."

The humanity today stands at the threshold of transformative change driven by artificial intelligence and technological progress. AI will democratize creativity, enabling more individuals to express themselves while also reshaping sectors such as media, employment, healthcare and mobility. The aerial mobility holds the potential to become a major revolution for countries like India. Over the past decades, the world has rightly prioritized environmental protection, recognizing its direct impact on our shared future.

As we move forward, we must ensure that technological and economic progress does not come at the cost of peace, sustainability and human well-being.

The education sector will undergo one of the most profound transformations in the years to come. Having largely overcome illiteracy over the past century, the focus will now shift from mass, uniform systems of learning to identifying and nurturing the unique talent of every individual. Just as no two fingerprints are the same, every human being possesses distinct potential and the future of education lies in personalized, talent-driven learning models. The educators will play a crucial role not only as teachers but also as mentors and coaches, guiding individuals to realize their fullest capabilities in a rapidly changing world."

Manoj Gupta, Provost Chair Professor, National University of Singapore said, "A strong focus on image-building reflects the importance of perception in shaping global institutions. Drawing from my journey at the National University of Singapore, I have seen how a clear national vision combining a knowledge-based economy with fundamental civic priorities such as construction of toilets can transform a country into a global benchmark. Progress whether for a nation or a university is driven by visionary leadership, strong policies and an incentive-based system that recognizes and nurtures talent. Talent exists everywhere but the real challenge lies in identifying it supporting it, and giving it the right environment to grow. Chandigarh University has immense potential and I see no reason why it cannot rise from its current position to the top 100 and eventually the top 25 globally. It all comes down to attitude, hard work and the collective determination to excel. Every individual here is capable the key is to channel that intelligence with the right mindset and ambition to achieve greatness."

Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director Chandigarh University said, "The Global Partnership Conclave is a unique initiative by Chandigarh University is aimed at strengthening global partnership network to enhance the academic experience of our students by providing them international exposure. The primary objective of the conclave is to promote international student mobility, faculty exchange and collaborative research, thereby fostering knowledge exchange and encouraging innovation. Providing quality education to students is an integral part of the academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University. CU has established international collaborations with over 530 top-ranked global universities in more than 100 countries spanning over six continents. More than 2,300 CU students have gained opportunities to study at prestigious global universities in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European nations through semester exchange programs, international academic initiatives and internships. CU has hosted over 2100 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars and has more than 3,000 international students from 68 countries studying on campus."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

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