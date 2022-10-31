New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/Mediawire): Online gaming has been growing exponentially in India and the launch of the first-ever desi agent Harbor by leading developer Riot Games is proof of the growing clout of the gaming industry. Meet Harbor. This agent uses his willpower, charm, strength, and conviction to dispatch opponents and overcome obstacles. Harbor combines all the attributes of Bollywood heroes -- but with a gaming twist.

Harbor, VALORANT's 21st agent, is desi and proud of it. Harbor's launch trailer, released on 12th October 2022, with its teaser image of cutting chai and samosa before Mumbai's Gateway of India, makes that clear. Replete with gunfights, high-speed chases across Delhi and Mumbai, and the hunt for a mystic artefact, Harbor battles insurmountable odds using his water-bending powers and roguishly charming personality.

India's gaming industry comes of age

The launch of the first desi agent is a testament to India's growing gaming industry, which has reached new heights in 2022. Thousands of youngsters explored the realm of online gaming during the pandemic, boosting the country's fledgling gaming scene. Increasing digital infrastructure and cheap and fast internet connection throughout the country have accelerated the growth of online gaming in India.

VALORANT's Indian agent is a testament to the international recognition Indian gaming is receiving. A popular first-person shooter game, VALORANT has millions of active players worldwide. Each character has a unique ability that players can use to overwhelm their opponents. In order to give Harbor, real name Varun Batra, the authentic touch, Riot Games went the extra mile to cull out experiences and flavours beyond Bollywood that are uniquely Indian.

Take Harbor's entry into the gaming universe. His debut trailer is a high-octane Bollywood-inspired action hero montage, complete with shooting, explosions, and a high speed motorcycle chase across the back alleys of Delhi. Chase Madrid, Creative Director of VALORANT Marketing explained that Riot adopted a unique approach to introducing Harbor in this launch with dramatic camera angles, crash zooms, and action hero one liners, showcasing the first ever origin story for an agent. Following Harbor on the run from the evil forces of Realm, we see him dash and shoot his way across iconic locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and the Sundarbans.

The trailer was also paired with a uniquely Indian soundtrack created for Harbor. The song, titled "RAJA," recorded by international music producers ARB4, Mumbai- based rapper Tienas, and Indian vocalist and musician Mangal Suvarnan, is a fusion of desi hip-hop and Indian classical styles that features the sounds of traditional instruments like the sitar, flute, and the tabla. Drawing cultural inspiration from a range of historical Indian sources, the artists composed the power-packed track with the aim to get players into the zone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRao6FARFRo

"I grew up listening to Indian Carnatic music, so it was "easier" for me to tap into some of the many iconic Indian sounds," says Suvarnan, who is a multi-instrumentalist and an avid gamer himself. "In terms of lyrics, I think Tienas' talent speaks for itself. He's an incredible wordsmith, flowing from English to Hindi seamlessly."

Tienas' creative process took him on a journey through the history of India to unearth powerful notes. "Once I understood Harbor and his personality, I could connect it with Indian kings in our history and mythology. Great rulers were born in India, and I used their tales to depict Harbor as a modern-day king."

Producers ARB4 brought the final ingredient to complete the hip-hop-themed track. "We adopted themes of hip-hop, EDM, and Bollywood music and blended them to create Raja. This inter-continental collaboration made Raja a challenging track to finish, but very rewarding."

The in-person launch of Harbor at a community-focused event in Mumbai earlier this month reflected this larger collaborative spirit behind Riot's campaign. It included a live show match with some of India's biggest content creators and gamers as well as the first-ever global cosplay of Harbor.

"With the introduction of Harbor to VALORANT, we want to celebrate the Indian community's passion for gaming and action with an icon that embodies the strength, complexity, and spirit of India," said Ashish Gupta, Marketing Lead, India & South Asia for Riot Games.

Such a detailed, extravagant and authentic celebration of India, gives Indian gamers and action fans a lot to celebrate as Harbor takes Indian culture to the global gaming stage.

https://playvalorant.com/en-us/

