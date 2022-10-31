Mumbai, October 31: Central government employees are eagerly awaiting to heard good news about the hike in fitment factor. After receiving the much needed DA hike, government employees might receive some good news about their long-standing demand for increase in fitment factor, which the government is likely to hike as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Amid all of this, there are questions as to when will Central government employees receive their next dearness allowance hike. Besides, the question also persists as to how much hike will they receive. It must be noted that the Centre increased the DA of government employees by 4 percent in September 2022. Before this, the employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised to 34 percent in March 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike Expected Soon? Central Government Employees’ Salary To Increase by Rs 49,420? Check Latest Update.

The DA hike decision benefitted over 50 lakh government employees and 61 lakh pensioners. Going by the government's recent decisions and trends, central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023, which is about five months from now. Also, it is highly possible that the Centre will increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent considering the inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

Reports suggest that the next DA hike will be of 4 percent, which if approved will take the DA to 42 percent from 38 percent. Multiple reports said that considering the rate of inflation, there is a possibility that DA would be increased by 4 percent. While the inflation rate is lower in the country at present, by the time the next DA hike arrives, the situation would be different. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Dearness Relief Calculation and Rules of Commutation to Pensioners Explained Here.

However, there's also some bad news. As per reports, if the DA hike reaches close to 50 percent, it will reduced to zero. As per the 50 percent hike, the employees receiving money allowance form will be added to the basic salary, which is the minimum salary. In 2016, when the Centre implemented 7th Pay Commission, the DA was reduced to zero. Going by this trend, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18000, then the employee will receive 50 percent DA of Rs 9000. However, if there is 50 percent DA, which is added to the basic salary, then the dearness allowance will once again be reduced to zero.

As per reports, the dearness allowance is made zero whenever the government implements a new pay scale. So the question is whether the government is planning to bring in the 8th pay commission?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).