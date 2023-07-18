PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Woxsen's Case Study Centre will now be called Mohanbir Sawhney Case Study Centre after the globally revered Academician, Marketing Guru & Author. The centre built for offering the best of case study resources and foster global industry collaboration, is an ode to Prof. Mohanbir's expansive contribution to the field of education, academics & business innovation across the world.

On his last visit to Woxsen University he spoke about the biggest challenges that companies face today. "The biggest challenge that companies face in staying relevant & competitive is change management. Building a culture that values experimentation, risk taking and rewards Intelligent failure is challenging. The task of leadership is to create a culture of experimentation, agility, where people are not afraid to go through change," said Prof. Sawhney.

The new Mohanbir Sawhney Case Study Centre situated in the Woxsen University campus is a state-of-the-art facility that provides a dynamic and interactive learning environment for students & research scholars. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and an extensive collection of case studies, the centre enables students to delve into practical application of most up-to-date industry concepts, research opportunities and knowledge sharing.

The renaming of the centre after Professor Sawhney was driven by his exceptional achievements and his dedication to advancing the boundaries of knowledge in the business domain. His distinguished career spans several decades, during which he has made significant contributions to the fields of marketing, innovation, and technology management. As a prolific author, sought-after speaker, and esteemed academician, Professor Sawhney has inspired countless students and professionals worldwide.

While talking about how Woxsen has transformed over the years during his visit to Woxsen University campus, Dr. Mohanbir Sawhey, Associate Dean, Digital Innovation at McCormick Foundation Chair of Technology, Clinical Professor of Marketing and the Director of the Center for Research in Technology & Innovation at the Kellogg School of Management, said, "A world-class institution has been created at Woxsen. What amazed me the most is the fact that not only it is well-thought for a wholesome student experience with sport facilities, labs, library but also the fact that its fully-residential which creates a richer experience for both students & faculty. The focus on international partnerships and globalisation, which not a lot of Indian Institutions were able to do, is quite impressive."

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are immensely proud to rename the Case Study Centre after Professor Mohanbir Sawhney, a true visionary and thought leader in the field of business management. This renaming reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of academic excellence and innovation, while honouring individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the world of business education."

The renaming of the Mohanbir Sawhney Case Study Centre represents a differential benchmark in the country. It exemplifies Woxsen University's relentless pursuit of academic excellence, industry relevance, and global recognition. By honoring Professor Sawhney's outstanding achievements, the university aims to inspire future generations of business leaders to think critically, embrace innovation, and drive positive change in the business world.

Dr. Sawhney recently published a case study with Prof. Debdutta Choudhury, Associate Dean Accreditations & AOL

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, Rank #28, All India Top Engineering Colleges, EducationWorld 2023, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

