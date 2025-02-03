India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: X- Biz Techventures Pvt. Ltd., is proud to announce that it has achieved empanelment by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Also Read | US Tariffs: Tokyo Stocks Plunge Over Donald Trump Tariff Concerns, Nikkei Ends at 39,572.49.

This empanelment signifies a significant milestone in X-Biz's commitment to providing robust, government-approved cybersecurity solutions that meet the highest standards of information security and compliance.

Why CERT-IN Empanelment Matters for Enterprises

Also Read | Semiconductor Industry Growth: Global Chip Business's Revenue Jumps 18.1% at USD 626 Billion in 2024, Projected To Reach USD 705 Billion in 2025, Says Gartner Report..

By obtaining CERT-IN empanelment, X-Biztech's Cybersecurity division - Secure Nexus ensures that its clients benefit from:

* Compliant Security: Comprehensive security protocols aligned with national cybersecurity standards to safeguard sensitive data and systems.

* Compliance Assurance: Streamlined compliance with national regulations, critical for industries like finance, insurance, and healthcare.

* Faster Incident Response: Advanced threat detection and response mechanisms to minimize business disruption in the event of cyber incidents.

* Risk Mitigation: Proactive measures that reduce the likelihood of data breaches, helping enterprises maintain business continuity.

X-BizTech's Integrated Vulnerability Management Dashboard

X-BizTech offers a tightly integrated Vulnerability Management Dashboard that encompasses:

* External Attack Surface Management (E-ASM): Identifying and managing external threats.

* Software Composition Analysis (SCA): Providing a comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to identify vulnerabilities in open-source and third-party components, ensuring secure and compliant software development.

* Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Mitigating risks within cloud environments.

* Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Assessing and monitoring vendor-related vulnerabilities.

This comprehensive suite uniquely positions X-BizTech as the sole provider in India addressing all four critical areas: external threats, supply chain vulnerabilities, cloud risks, and vendor risks. The unified platform ensures that enterprises can proactively identify and mitigate risks across their digital ecosystems.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious empanelment," said Sunil Yadav, Co-Founder & Cybersecurity Thought Leader at X-BizTech. "It reinforces our dedication to delivering the highest level of cybersecurity to our clients, ensuring their businesses remain secure and compliant with government regulations."

For more information about X-BizTech and Secure Nexus's solutions, visit

https://www.securenexus.io/

https://www.xbizventures.com/

For more details contact:

Name: Rahul Sehgal

Email: rahul.sehgal@xbizventures.com

Mobile: +91 96736 65557

About X-BizTech:

Since 2012, X-BizTech has been a leader in digital transformation, providing AI-driven platforms for cybersecurity product as service, computer vision solutions, and document management systems. Our offerings enable BFSI and other businesses to streamline customer onboarding, automate identity and document validation, deploy AI agents. Our cyber security service offers VAPT,API audits, Source code review and more. We help organizations across industries make data-driven decisions and enhance their operational efficiency.

SecureNexus.io provides comprehensive information security audits adhering to

CERT-IN standards. Our services encompass continuous security testing, application security, infrastructure security, cloud security, threat modelling, and source code review. Additionally, we offer advanced cybersecurity solutions such as Attack Surface Monitoring (E-ASM), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM).

DigiVision.ai is a computer vision-enabled platform for customer onboarding, video KYC, identity verification, offline KYC, fraud detection, and PII discovery tool for key KYC identifiers, complete with redaction facilities. Our Aadhaar masking solution is our most subscribed offering and we have processed over a billion identity documents.

DigiDrive.ai: An AI-enhanced Document Management System featuring smart indexing and classification, Adhaar masking, image & video compression, intelligent keyword search, version control, large object archiving, smart sharing, and seamless data migration from popular DMS solutions. Our platform also offers a low-code, dynamic workflow for seamless information management with end-to-end audit logging.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)