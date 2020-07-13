Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank tumbled over 11 per cent during early hours on Monday following reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may look into a large amount of share transaction of the bank under the Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM).

On July 9, investors reportedly borrowed 95.9 lakh shares worth Rs 5.9 crore for an interest rate of around Rs 7 per share. Investors borrowed these shares for a one-month period with settlement due on August 6.

Also Read | Income Tax Raids Ashok Gehlot's Aides Rajiv Arora And Dharmender Rathore Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan.

These transactions took place a day prior to the announcement of the bank's floor price for its follow-on public offer (FPO). The Enforcement Directorate is expected to file the second prosecution complaint in the Yes Bank money laundering case later today.

At 11 am, Yes Bank stock was trading 11.18 per cent lower on BSE at Rs 22.65 per unit. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan | Congress Legislative Party Meeting Begins, Over 90 MLAs at CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence in Jaipur: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)