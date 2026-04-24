PNN

New Delhi [India], April 24: India Para Powerlifting created history at the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship 2026 held in Bangkok, Thailand by securing an impressive total of 34 medals, including 6 gold, 10 silver, and 18 bronze, marking a major milestone in the country's para sports journey.

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The Indian contingent showcased exceptional strength and determination, delivering outstanding performances against top para powerlifters from across Asia and Oceania.

Among the contributors to this success, Punjab's para athletes delivered a commendable performance by winning three medals. Paramjeet Kumar secured a silver medal in the senior category, Jaspreet Kaur won a bronze medal in the senior category, while Nitin Kumar won a gold medal in the junior category with an impressive display.

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Representation and LeadershipPunjab's participation at the championship was represented by Yogesh Sharma (Shelly), who serves as the Director of Para Athlete Development and Special Programs and Joint Secretary, Aam Aadmi Party (YW) Punjab. He attended the championship as the official representative, playing a key role in supporting, guiding, and motivating the athletes throughout the event.

Working under the guidance of Chief Coach JP Singh, Yogesh Shelly ensured proper coordination and support for the players, contributing positively to the team's overall performance at the international level.

A Proud Moment for the NationIndia's historic medal tally reflects the growing dominance of the country in para powerlifting. The success of the athletes continues to inspire millions and highlights the increasing strength and potential of para sports in India.

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