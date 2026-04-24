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Technology Technology Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Lava has introduced a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Bold N1 5G in India, priced at INR 12,999. Featuring a Unisoc T765 processor, a 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery, the device offers a budget-friendly 5G experience. Sales commence on May 1 via Amazon in two colours.

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Lava has officially expanded its budget-friendly smartphone portfolio in India with the introduction of a new memory configuration for the Bold N1 5G. The home-grown manufacturer has launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, aimed at providing users with enhanced multitasking capabilities and more space for digital content. Originally debuted in September 2025, the Bold N1 5G series is positioned as an accessible entry point for consumers looking to transition from 4G to 5G connectivity without a high financial outlay.

The launch of this higher-tier variant reflects an industry-wide shift where increased memory is becoming a necessity for processing modern applications and AI-driven features. By offering 6GB of physical RAM, which can be further extended via virtual memory, Lava aims to provide a smoother user experience compared to the standard 4GB configurations typical in this price segment. The new model retains the series' core design philosophy, featuring a lightweight build and essential durability certifications tailored for the Indian market. POCO C81 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Bold N1 5G is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor, which is optimized for daily tasks and entry-level 5G performance. The new variant includes 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for virtual RAM expansion up to 12GB and physical expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. For photography, the device utilizes a 13MP primary rear camera with 4K video recording support and a 5MP front-facing sensor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 15, with a commitment of two Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. POCO C81x Price in India, Specifications and Features

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

The new 6GB + 128GB variant of the Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at INR 12,999 in India. However, as part of a limited-time introductory offer, the device will be available at an effective price of INR 11,999. It will be sold in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colour options starting May 1 via Amazon. This new configuration joins the existing 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB models, which are currently priced at INR 7,499 and INR 7,999, respectively. Lava also offers free "at-home" service for customers across India, adding a layer of convenience to its budget offering.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).