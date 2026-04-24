Home

World SOCIAL & VIRAL ‘Argentina Casting’ Scandal: How Did Gianfranco Gaspar Convince Women To Film Explicit Videos? The 'Argentina Casting' scandal centers on Gaspar Núñez (alias Gianfranco Gaspar), accused of exploiting aspiring models through deceptive contracts and false promises of privacy. By posing as a producer, he allegedly filmed explicit content and leaked it online. Victims have now organized to seek justice and push for stronger digital laws.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

An investigation into an "talent agency", known as "Argentina Casting", has revealed serious allegations of exploitation, harassment and the non-consensual distribution of intimate material. At the center of the controversy is Gaspar Núñez, operating under the alias "Gianfranco Gaspar", who is accused of luring young women into recording explicit content under false pretenses. Following the arrest of Gianfranco Gaspar, search interests into "Argentina Casting website" and "Argentina Casting Instagram" have risen as people look to gather more about the scandal. 'Argentina Casting' Exploitation Ring Busted; Mastermind Gianfranco Gaspar Núñez in Custody.

The Modus Operandi of Gianfranco Gaspar: How Models Were Targeted by Argentina Casting

According to testimonies from victims, Núñez positioned himself as a professional producer to gain the trust of aspiring models and young women, often initiating contact through social media platforms like Instagram. He reportedly utilised a calculated strategy to lure his targets:

False Promises of Security: Victims claim he assured them that the erotic material, including s*x videos, would remain private and that his "girls" were well-protected.

Deceptive Documentation: To add a veneer of legitimacy to his requests, Núñez allegedly presented contracts written in English that lacked any actual legal validity.

Exploitation of Vulnerability: In some cases, he identified individuals already facing personal or financial hardships, manipulating these situations to persuade them to record the requested content.

Operation 'Casting para Preso'

The Argentine Federal Police launched Operation "Casting para Preso" (Spanish for "Casting for Prisoner") and conducted a series of raids across the provinces of Buenos Aires, Misiones, and Santa Fe (Rosario). The investigation culminated in mid-April 2026 with the arrest of Núñez.

Operation 'Casting para Preso' Against 'Argentina Casting' Ring

OPERATIVO "CASTING PARA PRESO" Desarticulamos una red de explotación sexual digital en Rosario. El responsable: el creador de "Argentina Casting", que reclutaba mujeres y menores de edad con promesas de dinero y fama. Desde la PFA, detectamos más de 150 videos y lo detuvimos. pic.twitter.com/x5YCxYNEF6 — Ministerio de Seguridad Nacional (@MinSeguridad_Ar) April 16, 2026

During the raids, the Federal Police seized a significant amount of digital evidence, including over 150 videos. At least eight victims have been officially identified. During the raids, the Federal Police seized a significant amount of digital evidence, including over 150 videos. While eight victims have been officially identified in the initial filing, authorities believe the total number of affected women could be significantly higher. Operation Restore Justice: Over 200 Child Sex Predators Arrested, 115 Kids Rescued in US; FBI Director Kash Patel Says ‘We Will Hunt You Down if You Harm Our Children’ (Watch Videos).

The case has also reignited a broader debate in Argentina regarding the legal framework surrounding non-consensual image sharing. Experts argue that existing laws often contain gaps that make it difficult to effectively prosecute these types of digital crimes, leaving victims with limited recourse when their privacy is violated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Argentina's Ministry of National Security). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).