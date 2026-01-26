New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Young investors continued to play a dominant role in India's equity markets in 2025, even as the pace of new investor additions showed signs of moderation after the post-pandemic surge, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report highlighted that out of every 100 new investors added during 2025, nearly 56 investors were below the age of 30, which showed the sustained participation of youth in the equity markets.

NSE in its report stated "New investor additions continue to be driven by younger cohorts, with under-30 investors contributing nearly 55.9 per cent of incremental registrations during 2025".

Investors aged 30 and below contributed around 55.9 per cent of incremental registrations during the year, compared with 54.2 per cent in 2024, when new investor registrations were at their peak.

Despite this continued inflow of young investors, the report noted that the overall onboarding of new investors has eased compared to the sharp rise seen in the years following the pandemic. Even so, India's investor base has remained structurally young through 2025.

By the end of 2025, investors aged 30 years and below accounted for approximately 38.7 per cent of the total registered investor base, a sharp increase from around 22.7 per cent in 2018.

The report said that while younger cohorts continue to drive new registrations, the overall investor population has aged slightly as many early entrants from the post-pandemic period have moved into higher age brackets.

As a result, the median age of new investors has remained steady at around 28 years, reflecting continued interest from first-time and early-career investors.

The marginal decline in the share of investors below 30 years of age points to a gradual normalisation after the post-pandemic surge, the report noted. This trend also indicates a subtle shift towards a more balanced investor base as participation broadens across age groups.

Alongside youth participation, the report highlighted a steady rise in female investor participation. The share of female investors in NSE's individual investor base has increased consistently since 2022 and reached 24.8 per cent in 2025, reflecting improving gender diversity in market participation.

Overall, the NSE report highlighted that while the extraordinary pace of investor onboarding has moderated, India's equity markets continue to attract a large number of young and first-time investors. (ANI)

