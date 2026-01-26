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Mumbai, January 26: As January 2026 draws to a close, residents across India are looking towards February’s calendar to plan vacations and manage banking tasks. While February is the shortest month of the year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule and regional festival calendars highlight several opportunities for long weekends. From statehood celebrations in the Northeast to major cultural festivals in Maharashtra, travellers and employees in specific regions can secure extended breaks with minimal leave. Scroll below to know how many long weekends there are in February 2026.

The Mid-Month National Break on February 15

The primary holiday for much of the country in February 2026 is Maha Shivaratri, which falls on Sunday, February 15. Because this major festival coincides with a weekend, it merges with the nationwide Second Saturday bank closure on February 14. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks To Remain Closed for 9 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

While Maha Shivaratri is a "Restricted Holiday" in some regions and a "Gazetted Holiday" in others, the consecutive Saturday-Sunday closure ensures a two-day break for the banking sector and most corporate offices nationwide. Devotees planning to visit major pilgrimage sites like Varanasi or Ujjain are advised to book travel early due to the weekend rush.

Regional 'Mega Weekends' in Maharashtra

Residents of Maharashtra have the best opportunity for an extended vacation this month. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on Thursday, February 19, and is a public holiday across the state. By applying for a single day of leave on Friday, February 20, employees who have Saturday and Sunday as fixed offs can bridge the gap to the following weekend (February 21-22), creating a four-day long weekend. This window is expected to see high tourist traffic toward popular getaways like Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, and the Konkan coast.

Three-Day Weekends in the Northeast

In the northeastern part of India, two states will enjoy a natural three-day weekend without the need for additional leave:

Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram: Both states celebrate their Statehood Day on Friday, February 20. This creates an automatic long weekend from Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 22.

Sikkim: The state observes Losar (Tibetan New Year) on Wednesday, February 18. While this falls mid-week, it provides a significant break for local administrative and banking services. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Banking Services and Digital Access

It is important to note that while physical bank branches will be closed during these holidays and on the fourth Saturday (February 28), digital infrastructure will remain unaffected. The RBI ensures that UPI, IMPS, and ATM services remain operational 24/7 to prevent disruptions to retail payments and cash withdrawals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).