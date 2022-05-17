Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): Zydus Wellness Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit for the year ended March 2022 surged by 160 per cent to Rs 309 crore. However, the adjusted net profit (before exceptional items) was up by 23.1 per cent.

The company posted total income from operations of Rs 2009 crore for 2021-22, posting year-on-year growth of 7.6 per cent.

For the fourth quarter of 2021-22, the company reported consolidated income from operations of Rs 640 crore, up by 5.6 per cent.

Profit after tax for the January-March 2022 quarter stood at Rs 133.3 crore, posting a marginal increase of 0.1 per cent.

Factoring in the inflation and particularly the rising costs of key materials including milk and refined palm oil, the company took calibrated price increases and a few cost improvement measures over the last quarter to balance costs and profitability, consequently, the gross margin as a percentage to net sales has sequentially improved by 265 basis points, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a statement.

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, Everyuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2022. (ANI)

