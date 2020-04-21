CA Thinking of Going Ahead with India-Australia Series Behind Closed Doors

Melbourne [Australia], April 21 (ANI): Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday said that the cricket boards of both Australia and India are determined to go ahead with the Test series between the two countries later this year.Roberts also said that the series could be played behind closed doors and even added that there is a possibility of playing a five-match Test series."At this point, we won't rule anything out in terms of the Indian series. Along with the BCCI, the Indian players and their support staff, we want to stage a series that inspires the cricket world, whether or not there are people at the venue or not sitting in the stands," ESPNCricinfo quoted Roberts as saying."So we'll explore all viable options, many of which wouldn't have been contemplated until now. We are in a different world where all of a sudden we're being grateful for what we have rather than lament about things that we don't," he added.Roberts also said that the cricket series between India and Australia will be a spectacle for the fans and creative ways are being thought of to go ahead with the series."What we are working on is our partnership with the BCCI. Whether that be about the pursuit of five-Test series in the future or whether it be about finding the most creative ways to ensure that together we can deliver an international Test series that inspires the cricket world through out next summer," Roberts said."That's our focus. And we are planning for that and trying everything we can to make that happen," he added.India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series later this year, and it is being speculated that the series might end up taking place without any crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.During the 2018-19 series, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series.Australia, at that time were without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith.However, the series later this year promises to be a mouth-watering prospect. (ANI)

