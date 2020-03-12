Centre, 15 States and UTs Set Up Helplines for Coronavirus

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The government has set up a central helpline -- 011-23978046 -- related to coronavirus outbreak in the country, besides 15 states and union territories using either of '104', '108' and '102' as their state-level helpline number, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.

Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are using phone number 104 as helplines for tackling coronavirus outbreak, it said.

Meghalaya is using 108 and Mizoram 102 as their respective helpline for the viral outbreak, they said.

A central helpline -- 011-23978046 -- related to coronavirus outbreak in the country has also been set up, the ministry said.

The Delhi government's help line is 011-22307145, it said.

