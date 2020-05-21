Chandigarh UT Levies 5 Pc COVID Cess on Liquor

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) The UT Chandigarh Administration on Thursday announced to impose 5 per cent COVID cess on liquor which would garner additional revenue of Rs 18-20 crore per annum.

"5per cent COVID Cess imposed on all categories of liquor being sold in Chandigarh," UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

With the imposition of five per cent cess, the additional collection from liquor will be around Rs 18-20 crore, said Parida.

He said the retail prices of liquor in Chandigarh will now be at par with that of Punjab and Haryana.

The administration had already raised duty on liquor by 12 per cent for the current financial year. The administration early this month had allowed reopening of all shops including liquor vends in the non-containment zone areas.

