Chiefs' Rashee Rice Ordered to Jail After Testing Positive for Marijuana

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

The Texas State Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Rice was ordered to go to jail now as part of his original sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury. Rice is set to be released on June 16.

The Chiefs declined to comment on the case.

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