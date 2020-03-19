Chile Calls State of Catastrophe as Latam Fights Virus

World. (File Image)

Montevideo, Mar 19 (AFP) Chile's President Sebastian Pinera declared a "state of catastrophe" Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak, while Cuba recorded its first death and a slew of countries announced nighttime curfews as Latin America's lockdown widened.

In Brazil a minister in President Jair Bolsonaro's government tested positive for the virus, while five Venezuelan inmates died in a prison break-out after family visits were banned.

A 61-year-old Italian tourist was the first person to die in Cuba of the COVID-19 disease, the health ministry said.

The Italian arrived in Cuba on March 9. Unlike many Latin American countries, Cuba -- which relies on tourism revenue -- has not closed its borders, nor does it have quarantine obligations even for people arriving from the worst affected countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cuba allowed a British cruise ship carrying five infected people and more than 50 others showing flu-like symptoms to dock on the island.

It had been turned away by both the Bahamas and Barbados. The more than 1,000 passengers and crew aboard were being repatriated to Britain on Wednesday evening.

"We are very grateful to the Cuban government for swiftly enabling this operation," said British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

In Santiago, Pinera said he'd declared a "constitutional state of exception for a catastrophe" for 90 days in Chile.

He said it would help protect hospitals and health centers, ease transport of patients, medical personnel and medical supplies, and aid implementation of quarantines and food distribution.

"The armed forces will be able to act as true health forces, collaborating with all the officials in our health system," said Pinera.

The measure also allows Pinera to restrict freedom of movement. (AFP)

