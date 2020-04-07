Combating COVID-19: IAF Supplies Essential Medical Items to States

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force has transported medical supplies to the State governments and supporting agencies to combat the coronavirus."During the last few days, the IAF has airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland, and Gangtok in North-Eastern region, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," said an IAF official.The official further said that on April 6, AN-32 aircraft was used to airlift personnel and 3,500 kg of medical equipment of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar for setting up the testing labs and facilities in Odisha."IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19," added the official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)