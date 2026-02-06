New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The tragic death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani in Janakpuri late Thursday night has triggered sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal describing the incident as "not an accident, but murder" caused due to "extreme negligence."

The incident has reignited concerns over road safety, urban construction practices and the accountability of civic authorities in the national capital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote, "This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it. May God grant strength to that family which lost their child due to the government's negligence."

The reference was to a similar fatality in Noida in January, when 27-year-old IT professional Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into an unmarked, water-filled construction pit amid dense winter fog. The tragedy had highlighted lapses in urban planning and the risks posed by inadequately marked construction zones.

AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj also condemned the Delhi government, alleging that authorities failed to act on previous incidents and "lie every day" about safety measures.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Shocking !!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day. Janakpuri District Centre, Delhi."

In addition, the Aam Aadmi Party shared a graphic satirising the Delhi government as "Patal Lok," depicting a helmeted rider fatally plunging into a pit while waving goodbye to his parents. The illustration highlighted alleged police negligence in responding to families searching for missing persons, particularly gig workers.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was taken out from the excavated pit with the assistance of DFS staff and was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Dhyani, a Janakpuri resident, was returning home from his office in Rohini, where he worked at an HDFC Bank call centre.

A PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri at 8:03 am on February 6, reporting that a man had fallen into a 15-foot pit near Andhra School, Janakpuri. SHO Janakpuri and staff reached the site and found Dhyani along with his motorcycle inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB)-excavated pit on Joginder Singh Marg, towards the C2B redlight.

Dhyani's brother alleged that the family visited six police stations overnight but did not receive assistance. Information about his whereabouts was obtained only in the morning from a civilian who answered his phone. A friend of the deceased criticised the police for not using his mobile location to expedite the search, saying the delay directly contributed to his death.

Speaking to ANI, Dhyani's father, Naresh Chand, blamed the Delhi administration and DJB for negligence, stating, "It is the Delhi Jal Board's and the Administration's mistake. Until a few days ago, there was no pit at the spot."

Kamal's mother, Shanti Dhyani, recounted the distressing sequence of events. "My son had gone to find him. But couldn't. Even the Police couldn't find him. Then someone picked up his phone in the morning and told us he had fallen into a pit. He told me yesterday that I have the next day off, so we will celebrate your anniversary. He had bought things for the celebrations, but never came back. All we want is justice," she said, while speaking to ANI.

His elder brother, Mayank Dhyani, said the police failed to take timely action, adding that although Kamal's phone was active, the family could not locate him until a civilian found him around 9:30 am.

"He was working a night shift in Rohini. He was on his way back. I spoke to him when he had reached Janakpuri. He told me he had reached Janakpuri and would reach home in 10 minutes. He fell in that pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board... We tried to find him the whole night... The Police didn't take effective action. He could have been saved... His phone was on. Our calls were going through. Around 9.30 am, a civilian picked up the call, told us that an accident had occurred, and gave us the location," he told ANI.

Responding to the incident, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma visited the site and spoke to the media.

"Work has been going on above the road for three months. Barricades had been set up 100 meters apart on both sides. A large pit was dug here in the last two days. There was no traffic movement in this lane on this side. The incident that happened here yesterday is very tragic," Verma said.

Verma stated that an inquiry had been ordered by the Delhi Jal Board, with a committee comprising director-level officers formed to submit a report within 24 hours.

He added, "We have ordered an inquiry from the Delhi Jal Board. A committee has been formed, comprising director-level officers. The report will be available within 24 hours. I spoke to the deceased's friend. Last night, at around 11.45 pm, the deceased called home and said he would be home in 10 minutes. After that, he reached this stretch of road, this lane, and fell into the pit... The Janakpuri police, along with his family, searched for him for two hours last night... We are suspending three Delhi Jal Board officers here, the JE, Executive Engineer, and AE... We will also take the strictest possible action against the company that was working here."

" A serious view has been taken of the tragic accident at the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site. Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident," he further added.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood expressed condolences and assured accountability.

"It is an unfortunate incident. I stand with the deceased's family at this time of grief. I want to assure the family that I have inspected the site for two hours, and I saw that all security measures were in place. Still, I have instructed the Jal Board to form a committee and start an enquiry into the matter. The accused will not be spared... Our government understand's its responsibility. We all stand with the family and all possible help is being provided... We cannot bring the victim back, but we can try to ensure such incidents are not repeated," Sood said.

Furthermore, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief over the youth's death and stated that strict action would be taken against any responsible official.

In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board stated, "The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

Meanwhile, MCD LoP Ankush Narang held Delhi Minister Ashish Sood responsible.

Narang further alleged that the family approached seven police stations overnight, but no report was filed following the accident outside the minister's residence.

Speaking to ANI, Narang said, "A person on a bike falls into a pothole right outside the house of Delhi Minister Ashish Sood at night. His family searches for him all night and goes to seven police stations, but none of them file a report... Ashish Sood is responsible for the death of this child..."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West Delhi), Sharad Bhaskar, said that police are investigating all stakeholders, including DJB, into the safety protocols for the ongoing construction and the initial police response.

He said that the deceased's brother reported him missing at 2:45 am; the body was found at 8 am in a 15-foot deep pit. Police tracking a mobile phone led to the discovery. FIR to be registered, bike to be pulled out.

DCP West, Bhaskar, confirmed that the pit was part of an active Delhi Jal Board project. He stated that authorities are now focusing on accountability. The police will investigate all stakeholders involved in the DJB work to determine whether there was negligence in barricading or in warning signs.

"A pit was dug for some work of the Delhi Jal Board. Last night, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani's bike fell into this pit, and he unfortunately died. We will investigate all stakeholders of this DJB work. The deceased's brother came to Janakpuri Police Station around 2:45 am, and he informed that his brother had not reached home yet. The police tracked his mobile phone, which was indicating Janakpuri District Park. Head Constable Ramkesh searched for the deceased with the family members for about 2.5 hours but they couldn't find him. At 8 am today, a woman called the police and informed them that a body was lying in a 15-foot deep pit. This is when everything came to light...," said DCP West.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) is currently being registered. While the family initially sought help at the Janakpuri station, there are allegations that they struggled to get assistance from multiple other stations. The victim's motorcycle remains in the pit and is expected to be recovered by authorities shortly as part of the ongoing forensic investigation.

DCP Bhaskar noted, "As of now, we know that the family visited PS Janakpuri, but if the family says they did not receive help from 6-7 police stations, we will look into it... FIR is being registered... The bike will be pulled out of the pit soon..."

The incident has sparked renewed debate about urban safety standards, with concerns growing over similar past accidents. In January, the death of 27-year-old IT professional Yuvraj Mehta in Noida, whose car fell into an unmarked, water-filled pit, had drawn national attention to construction site hazards and inadequate safety signage.

As investigations continue, political leaders and citizens alike are calling for accountability, improved monitoring of public works, and immediate reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future. The incident underscores the urgent need for stricter safety protocols and timely response from authorities across Delhi. (ANI)

